Global Info Analytics Highlights Best-Rated and Worst-Rated MPs So Far in 2025
A new Global Info Analytics poll highlighted the performance of MPs from the ninth Parliament.
One minister highlighted was Asunafo South MP Eric Opoku, of whom 36% of his constituency say he’s performing poorly, while 32% say he's performing excellently.
The survey noted that some ministers, however, have strong ratings with 55% of Interior Minister Muntanka Mohammed's constituents in Asawase saying he is doing a very good or good job, while 40% say he is doing an excellent job.
The Banda MP and local government minister, Ahmed Ibrahim, has 68% of his constituents saying he is doing an excellent job.
On the opposition side, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin has 51% of his Effutu constituents saying he is doing a very good job while 30% say he is doing an excellent job.
Atiwa East MP Abena Osei Asare has 61% of her constituents saying she is doing a very good job, while 19% say she is doing an excellent job.
One of the standouts was Dominic Nitiwul, the Bimbilla MP, who has 94% of his constituents say he is doing an excellent job.
The worst performing MP was noted that Bole Bamboi MP Yusuf Sulemana, who has 70% of his constituents rating him as performing poorly.
The survey noted that analysis of MPs' performance may carry a significant margin of error higher than the poll’s margin of error due to sample limitations. The survey captured the views of 18,994 people.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.