A new Global Info Analytics poll highlighted the performance of MPs from the ninth Parliament.

One minister highlighted was Asunafo South MP Eric Opoku, of whom 36% of his constituency say he’s performing poorly, while 32% say he's performing excellently.

The survey noted that some ministers, however, have strong ratings with 55% of Interior Minister Muntanka Mohammed's constituents in Asawase saying he is doing a very good or good job, while 40% say he is doing an excellent job.

The Banda MP and local government minister, Ahmed Ibrahim, has 68% of his constituents saying he is doing an excellent job.

On the opposition side, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin has 51% of his Effutu constituents saying he is doing a very good job while 30% say he is doing an excellent job.

Atiwa East MP Abena Osei Asare has 61% of her constituents saying she is doing a very good job, while 19% say she is doing an excellent job.

One of the standouts was Dominic Nitiwul, the Bimbilla MP, who has 94% of his constituents say he is doing an excellent job.

The worst performing MP was noted that Bole Bamboi MP Yusuf Sulemana, who has 70% of his constituents rating him as performing poorly.

The survey noted that analysis of MPs' performance may carry a significant margin of error higher than the poll’s margin of error due to sample limitations. The survey captured the views of 18,994 people.

Source: YEN.com.gh