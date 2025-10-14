A Ghanaian football fan went viral after confidently addressing Donald Trump about attending the 2026 World Cup

His speech followed Ghana’s 1-0 win over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium, securing the Black Stars’ qualification

The fan insisted he and his peers will be travelling only to support their team, not to migrate illegally, amid heightened immigration surveillance

A Ghanaian football fan, identified as Obour, has stirred reactions following his confident speech and direct message to US President Donald Trump following the Black Stars' qualification.

A Ghanaian fan sends a direct statement to US President Donald Trump following the Black Stars FIFA World Cup qualification. Photo credit: @sikaofficial. Image source: X

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Ghana Black Stars qualified for the 2026 World Cup in North America, becoming the 21st nation to book a spot at next year's global showpiece.

Their victory came after edging Comoros 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium. The FIFA World Cup 2026 edition is set to be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico next summer, between June 11 to July 19, 2026.

Black Stars fan sends message to Donald Trump

Fast forward to a recent video, a Ghanaian fan decided to speak about his travel plans and how the Donald Trump administration will not stop him from attending and supporting the Ghanaian team in the US.

His direct remark came in the wake of the US lifting the visa restriction placed on Ghana. The announcement was made by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, where he disclosed that Ghanaians are now eligible to apply for five-year multiple-entry US visas.

The Black Stars' fan, however, made it clear that his plan, along with his colleagues', is not an attempt to illegally immigrate but is solely for the purpose of supporting their national team, the Ghana Black Stars.

He emphasised that their only goal is to cheer their team on to victory and 'bring the cup to Ghana.'

He concluded with optimism, stating that the team will be given the perfect moment to prove their strength in the next game.

The Ghanaian man believes that the Black Stars' matches will be held in the US. However, the specific dates and locations will not be made public until after the official draw, which is expected to be held in December 2025.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Black Stars fan's Trump comment

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Is_me02 questioned:

"Do they even have plane ticket money, kraa?"

@wonitwaasedi65 said:

"Passport sef he no get. So how is he going?"

@drillerofficial stated:

"This is the reason European nations don't like our vibe."

@Idofactss commented:

"Exactly, good intentions only."

@dsm_Degeneres wrote:

"The way you’ll all be disappointed when your group stage matches are scheduled in Mexico or Canada, eer."

@laylow4363 commented:

"Three countries host the World Cup: Mexico, America, and Canada and what if Ghana plays its group matches in Mexico let us wait till December for the group chat to come out..if we play in America, I can host two people."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino sends heartfelt message to Ghanaians. Photo credit: Ira L Black - FIFA/Getty and @GhanaBlackstars/X

FIFA president hails Ghana after WC qualification

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino hailed Ghana’s World Cup qualification, describing it as a proud moment for the country and the African continent.

He lauded the team for securing their fifth appearance at the global showpiece, predicting that the Black Stars would once again bring flair and excitement to the forthcoming tournament.

Following Ghana’s qualification, Infantino shared his joy in a video message that has since struck a chord with many Ghanaians.

