Jordan Ayew has broken his silence, sharing a heartfelt message with Ghanaians after the Black Stars qualified for the World Cup

The Black Stars captain recorded the most goal involvements by any African player during the qualifiers

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Ayew could also make history as the oldest Ghanaian to feature at the Mundial

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has broken his silence after Ghana qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, sharing his pride and gratitude following the team’s determined campaign.

The 33-year-old, who played a crucial role throughout the qualifiers, took to social media to express his emotions after Ghana’s narrow 1–0 victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

The result sealed the Black Stars’ fifth consecutive appearance at football’s biggest stage, finishing top of Group I with 25 points.

Jordan Ayew's message to Ghanaians

In a heartfelt message shared through the Black Stars’ official social media channels, Ayew thanked fans for their unwavering support, describing their passion as the driving force behind the team’s success.

He also paid tribute to his teammates and technical staff for their perseverance and unity, adding that every player gave their all to make the nation proud.

The Leicester City striker promised that the team would continue to fight for glory on the global stage, saying Ghana’s journey to the World Cup is only the beginning of a bigger dream, as cited by Ghanafa.org.

Below is Ayew's message in full:

Ayew’s words struck a chord with supporters, who flooded his comments section with messages of appreciation and admiration for his leadership and consistency.

@KwasiTerminator wrote:

"You are maturing into a great leader both on and off the pitch. Keep it up."

@Kweku_Am added:

"These are some beautiful words, a leader indeed."

@PresenterNoah simply stated:

"El Capitano."

@ashantiprince was full of praise:

"Jordan Ayew is captain of the Black Stars? Wow, I don’t think anyone deserves it more than him… Well done, Captain!!!"

And @Pro_designer_ summed it up perfectly:

"Best captain in the world."

Analysing Ayew's performance in 2026 WCQ

Ayew was undoubtedly Ghana's most pivotal player throughout the qualification series.

To put his performance into context, he finished the qualification campaign with seven goals and seven assists, making him the most productive player in Africa’s World Cup qualifiers ahead of Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Bouanga, per data culled from Flashscore.

Check out Ayew's statistics in the qualifiers:

His efforts not only powered Ghana’s qualification but also cemented his place among the continent’s elite forwards.

The Leicester City star is now set for his third World Cup appearance, having represented the national team in 2014 and 2022.

With this latest milestone, Ayew edges closer to matching his brother Andre’s record of captaining Ghana at a World Cup — a moment that would further enrich the Ayew family’s remarkable football legacy.

Jordan to become Ghana's oldest World Cup player

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew will become the oldest Ghanaian player at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Leicester City star will be 34 years and 10 months old when the tournament kicks off — just two months shy of his 35th birthday, beating the previous record held by Denis Odoi.

