The High Court has dismissed an application to halt the trial of former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau, Kwabena Adu-Boahen

The substantive case against Adu-Boahene involves the alleged misappropriation of GH¢49.1 million during his time as National Signals Bureau boss

This comes after the state discontinued prosecution against Mildred Donkor, the third accused person in the case

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The High Court in Accra has dismissed an application filed by lawyers for former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau, Kwabena Adu Boahen, to halt his criminal trial.

They wanted to halt the trial pending the outcome of an appeal.

Citi News reported that Adu-Boahen’s lawyers wanted to halt proceedings until the Court of Appeal determined their challenge to an earlier ruling that partially dismissed a request for further disclosures made on behalf of the suspects.

This comes after the state discontinued prosecution against Mildred Donkor, the third accused person in the massive theft case involving former National Signals Bureau boss, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, and his wife, Angela Adjei-Boateng.

According to a notice filed at the High Court in Accra on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, Donkor was formally discharged under Section 59 of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30). The decision follows her reported agreement to serve as a prosecution witness in the case.

Her testimony is expected to shed light on the alleged theft and misappropriation of state funds that led to charges being brought against Adu-Boahene (1st accused), Adjei-Boateng (2nd accused), and their company, Advantage Solutions Limited (4th accused).

Donkor’s role in the case shifted when she abruptly dismissed her lawyer in open court on July 18 — moments before the prosecution was scheduled to call its first witness.

What is Adu-Boahene accused of doing?

Adu-Boahene is alleged to have transferred approximately GH¢49 million from the National Signals Bureau into his accounts, falsely justifying these transactions as payments for cyber defence systems.

In an update on the case, the government said the initial payment of GH¢9.5 million, about $1.75 million, was reportedly transferred for payment for the defence system.

Adu-Boahene and his wife ostensibly acquired several landed properties in Ghana and abroad following the alleged embezzlement.

These include a property valued at $1 million, one other paid for with an initial cash deposit of $500,000 and another property acquired for $200,000.

Adu-Boahene maintains he's innocent after being arrested for corruption. Source: Cedar Mountain Chapel International, AG

Source: Facebook

Further investigations have uncovered that Adu-Boahene and his wife ostensibly registered approximately 10 companies under Advantage Solutions Limited, a corporate entity allegedly used to cover up illicit transactions.

They are facing up to 25 years in prison if found guilty of the claims against them.

Ayine told the press he would be open-minded about the possibility of a plea deal for them.

Source: YEN.com.gh