Prophet Samuel Henry, known as De Lighter Roja, has shared an urgent message to be delivered to Gifty Oware-Mensah

In a video, the prophet claimed he saw the former Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS) spiritually locked in a room

The prophet’s vision, which he described to his congregation, came just as Oware-Mensah faced multiple charges including stealing and money laundering

Ghanaian prophet Samuel Henry, popularly known as De Lighter Roja, has shared an urgent message to be delivered to the former deputy executive director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Gifty Oware-Mensah.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the prophet opened up about a vision he had about the embattled politician.

Addressing his congregation, the prophet claimed that he saw Oware Mensah locked in a certain room spiritually and he spoke to her.

He stated that he saw that her spirit was disturbed and informed her that he had a message for her from the Lord.

Prophet Roja asked anyone who knew Oware Mensah to get the message to her so she could contact him for the urgent message.

The video was reminiscent of a similar warning the prophet delivered to the late Defence Minister, Edward Omane Boamah, a few days before his tragic death in the August 6 helicopter crash.

The Tiktok video of Prophet Roja’s warning is below.

Gifty Oware Mensah faces charges

Prophet Roja’s warning arrived as Gifty Oware Mensah was hit with charges related to her stewardship of the NSS.

The former Deputy Executive Director was arraigned before the High Court in Accra on October 13 multiple charges in the NSS ghost names scandal.

These charges include stealing, causing financial loss to the state, money laundering, and abuse of public office.

She was accused of allegedly misappropriating GH¢38,458,248.87 between February 2022 and March 2024 while overseeing finance, audit, and procurement at the National Service Authority.

Prosecutors claim that Oware-Mensah dishonestly transferred GH¢31.5 million from a loan facility meant to support National Service Personnel into the account of her private company, Blocks of Life Consult, under the pretext of supplying goods on a hire-purchase basis.

