A night workers joint has been openly operating near the Sunyani Municipal Assembly and Police HQ, sparking outrage

Residents claim some women are university students and foreign nationals, causing public concern

Police have intensified patrols, warning night workers to vacate the area or face arrest

Commercial sɛx workers in the Sunyani Municipality are becoming increasingly bold, openly soliciting clients right in the premises of the Sunyani Municipal Assembly and the Bono Regional Police Headquarters without any hesitation.

What was once a discreet business confined to hidden corners and obscure locations has now moved into full public view, sparking outrage among some residents.

Residents say the situation is rapidly getting out of hand, as scores of young women, believed to include some university students and foreign nationals, line the ceremonial streets at night, openly engaging prospective clients without fear or shame.

Expressing her dismay over the development, Madam Olivia Darko alleged that most of them are foreign nationals and students from some of the universities in Sunyani.

Another resident and shop owner, Nana Kwame Amponsah, described the situation as very disturbing, noting that some of the night workers appear as early as 7:00 PM or 8:00 PM

Joyce Oware-Mensah, a bar operator, said she did not have much problem with where the night workers operate. Her only concern is that they often fight among themselves, which is disturbing.

“The police and the assembly need to act now before things get completely out of control,” she told YEN.com.gh.

Following the growing public complaints, the Sunyani Municipal Assembly says it has taken firm steps to restore order in the area.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the Municipal Coordinating Director, Isaac Ankoma, said that the assembly, led by the Municipal Chief Executive, Vincent Antwi-Agyei, has officially reported the matter to the Bono Regional Police Command.

“I have personally driven them away from our premises several times, but they keep returning. The police have now stepped in, and their patrols have reduced the numbers, but the problem persists,” he lamented.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Bono Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, also confirmed the ongoing operation to resolve the issue.

“We are aware of the situation and have intensified patrols and surveillance in the affected areas. Our officers are committed to ensuring that such activities do not take place, especially near important public institutions,” he said.

Chief Inspector Akeelah issued a stern warning to the night workers, urging them to stop operating in these areas or face arrest.

Two Nigerian women jailed over night work

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that two Nigerian women were jailed for 10 years and seven years, respectively, with hard labour after a night-work-related conviction.

The two women cried in court when they were sentenced on serious charges and begged to be deported back to Nigeria, showing signs of regret.

The four victims were reported to be all Nigerian nationals, according to a testimony in the Tarkwa Circuit Court

