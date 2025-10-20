Ken Ofori-Atta is trending in the wake of Kissi Agyebeng's remarks about efforts to combat corruption

The OSP urges the youth to take a firm stand against corrupt practices and actively safeguard the nation’s future

Kiss Agyebeng has denied allegations of refusing to collaborate with the Attorney-General to extradite Ken Ofori-Atta

The online community has once again re-emerged, persistently questioning the mysterious disappearance and uncertain fate of Ghana’s former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

This latest wave of debate follows a post made by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting ongoing actions in its relentless fight against corruption across the country.

Through its Youth Against Corruption (YAC) initiative, the OSP led a sensitization program in Tamale, urging Ghanaians particularly the youth to take a firm stand against corrupt practices and actively safeguard the nation’s future.

“In Tamale, the YAC initiative is training young people to protect their future by pledging to stop supporting, defending, or promoting ‘Mr. & Mrs. Corruption’ and to take a decisive stand against corrupt practices,” the OSP posted on X on Monday, October 20, 2025.

The OSP added that, as part of its broader anti-corruption campaign, it “has active prosecutions in the Tamale High Court, including a case involving the former CEO and two deputies of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), along with a private businessman, over an alleged inflated contract.”

It further disclosed that the office “has successfully blocked an annual GH¢34 million loss after conducting a ghost names risk analysis in the Northern Region. So far, six individuals have been convicted, and restitutions have been paid to the state,” the statement added.



However, despite these efforts, the YAC initiative appears not to satisfy the expectations of many citizens online. The social media community has sharply criticized the pace and intensity of government action in fighting corruption, amplifying their voices and intensifying their complaints about how corruption cases are being handled.

Among other concerns, netizens have specifically referenced the long delayed extradition and prosecution of the former Finance Minister, who has been accused of his alleged involvement in a high-profile corruption scandal, including claims of using public office for personal profit.

The OSP had earlier placed Ken Ofori-Atta, who served as finance minister under former President Nana Akufo-Addo for seven years, on an Interpol red notice as a wanted man. Processes were also announced to secure his extradition to Ghana to face trial.

Yet, the much-anticipated extradition has failed to materialize, leaving many Ghanaians frustrated. Questions continue to mount over the prolonged delay, as citizens demand answers on why the matter remains unresolved.

Where is Ken Ofori-Atta? This has become the rallying cry online, with netizens bombarding the OSP with persistent questions regarding the whereabouts of the former minister.

OSP denies blocking extradition of Ofori-Atta

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh the Office of the Special Prosecutor has firmly denied claims that it is deliberately blocking the extradition process.

It dismissed allegations that it is refusing to collaborate with the Attorney-General to bring Ofori-Atta back to face justice.

It has now been 10 long months since Ken Ofori-Atta was first declared a suspect.

