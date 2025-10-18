The Economic and Organised Crime Office ( EOCO ) has rescued 26 victims who were trafficked and allegedly promised jobs

The rescue operation was done by EOCO in collaboration with QNET in an operation dubbed “Operation Quest”

Social media users applauded the law enforcement agency and encouraged more of such to be done

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has rescued 26 victims of human trafficking in a raid on Friday, October 17, 2025.

EOCO’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit conducted the raid in collaboration with QNET in an operation dubbed “Operation Quest.”

QNET is a multinational company known for its wellness and lifestyle products.

According to EOCO, the early morning raid happened around 10:30 am. The team that conducted the operation arrested nine suspects, including two Ivorians and seven Ghanaians.

The rescued individuals were made up of 10 Ivorians and 16 Ghanaians. All the rescued victims were allegedly trafficked under false promises of employment opportunities with QNET.

“The operation code name “Operation Quest” followed intelligence that some foreigners and Ghanaians had been trafficked under the guise of providing employment with the QNET Company, a reputable company which trades in wellness and lifestyle products.”

“EOCO wishes to advise the general public to report all cases of individuals and groups who claim to be agents of QNET who can provide job opportunities at the company either in Ghana or abroad,” the statement added.

The suspects are currently in EOCO’s custody and assisting with ongoing investigations.

EOCO entreated citizens to be vigilant and report any individuals or groups claiming to be recruitment agents for QNET.

EOCO further emphasised its commitment to protecting the public from organised crime.

Reactions to EOCO’s rescue of victims

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by EOCO on social media. Read them below:

@Xcedis1 said:

“Well done but please bring us Ken Ofori Attah.”

@shegoldimpact wrote:

“Go to Koforidua Opoku Nsiah and Christian village they are there.”

@JackBoy_91 said:

“Good 😊 Work. Improving.”

Walter Yeboah wrote:

“Rescuing the victims is very important, but I wait to see the day the suspects of this Qnet will be sentence to jail because they are several cases in court, but no conviction. The victims get tired of the adjournments and stop going to court. Case die. Who is behind the Qnet operations?”

Adun Yoggu said:

“Please, where is Ken Ofori Atta? We don't want his case to travel more than 3 years ooo. I hope you are taking note of the rising Gen Zs demonstrations across the world, your office will receive your share soon. If you can't handle the cases, give it out to other competent anti corruption institutions.”

Maxwell Bentum wrote:

“Shut down their offices in the country so we can have peace of mind. The scams are too much.”

Mukadas Fuseini said:

“This operation must be carried out in Koforidua.”

Mahama appoints Domelevo as EOCO Board Chairman

YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama appointed Daniel Domelevo as the new Board Chairman of EOCO.

Kwaku Azar disclosed Daniel Domelevo's appointment on social media.

Domelevo’s appointment comes years after his controversial forced leave by former President Akufo-Addo as the Auditor-General.

