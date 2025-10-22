The Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital project was halted following the debt restructuring program

The new 250-bed Western Regional Hospital will ease pressure on existing health facilities and is expected to be completed within the next eighteen months

During his visit, John Dramani Mahama also cut sod for the dualization of the Takoradi–Cape Coast Road at Assorko Essaman in the Shama District

John Dramani Mahama has assured residents that the Western Regional Hospital will be completed within the next 18 months.

Image credit: Prof. Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah

The project, which is 25% complete, was halted due to the debt restructuring program after being initiated by the previous government.

He gave the assurance during a day’s visit to the Western Region on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

John Dramani Mahama began his one-day visit in the Ahanta West Municipality, where he inspected the stalled 25% complete regional hospital project at Apemanim.

He views this as a responsibility passed on to him and has pledged to complete it, along with other stalled projects.



He stated that the goal of such projects is to distribute health facilities more evenly across the country, thereby reducing pressure on existing hospitals. He assured the public that the 250-bed facility will be completed within the next eighteen months.

This assurance follows thorough engagement with the Official Creditor Committee, leading to the Finance Ministry beginning the processing of the contractors' certificates.

The next stop was at the regional capital, where he inspected the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital expansion project, which aims to convert it into a teaching hospital. The project is currently 45% complete.

John Mahama indicated that he sees this as a baton passed to him from the previous administration and is committed to finishing it and other stalled projects. He vowed to end the cycle where new governments intentionally abandon projects started by their predecessors.

“The intention for this project is to spread out our health facilities so that we do not put too much pressure on one facility. Effia Nkwanta Hospital has been the main hospital in the whole of the Western Region. And so it was necessary to expand it and then build a second regional hospital at Apemanim.

"As I said during the campaign last year, one of the practices that has drawn Ghana back is abandoning projects initiated by the previous government. But the government is like a relay race; one government passes on the baton to the next. So this is the baton passed on to us, and I can assure you that what money has gone into this is the money of the Ghanaian taxpayer, and we will not let it go to waste. We will continue and finish this project,” he emphasised.

Western Regional Minister Joseph Nelson expressed optimism that its completion would improve the quality of health care delivery in the region.

“John Mahama made a promise during the campaign, so today we have him here in fulfilment of his promise. He is here to see the project which was started by the previous administration. As part of his commitments, he has come to see how this project can progress, and at the end of the day, it is completed for the benefit of the people,” Nelson said.

As part of his visit, John Mahama also cut sod for the dualization of the Takoradi–Cape Coast Road at Assorko Essaman in the Shama District, Western Region.

President John Mahama secures US$1billion investment deals in Singapore after visiting the Singaporean President, Tharman Shanmugaratnam. Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook.

