Six individuals nearly drowned in River Samre, Western Region, after their canoe capsized, leading to frantic efforts to rescue them

The latest accident has been blamed on authorities who have neglected the Amoaku Bridge after its collapse in November 2024

Residents, including children, are forced to take uncalculated risks as they go about their daily activities, even as they wait for the government to play its part

Six Ghanaians escaped death narrowly after a boat accident occurred on River Samre in the Western Region of Ghana last week.

A video spotted by YEN.com.gh showed a green canoe capsizing, leaving those on board struggling to stay afloat.

The incident caused a scare, leaving some bystanders watching in dismay and others recording the proceedings before responders swooped in and rescued all six victims in time.

This particular accident comes amid concerns from locals who are now forced to cross the river using canoes following the collapse of the Amoaku Bridge in November 2024, which has been left unrepaired ever since, causing disillusionment amongst the locals.

Waterways have long served as an essential mode of transport, especially for people living in remote areas. For many, they are the only means of accessing work, school, and moving about to engage in their daily economic activities.

Surge in accidents on water bodies

This latest incident follows the fatal boat disaster on the Volta Lake near Kete Krachi in the Oti Region.

The tragic accident, which occurred on Saturday, October 11, 2025, claimed 15 lives, 11 of whom were children aged between two and fourteen years (five males and six females).

Reports indicate that the boat was severely overloaded beyond its safe operational capacity.

Two days after the tragedy, the eleven-year-old boy reported to have been steering the boat that claimed 15 lives, also passed away.

These recurring tragedies have reignited national discussions about how Ghana regulates safety on its waterways.

Watch the video of the River Samre incident below:

Reports indicate that more than 10 waterway accidents had been reported in Ghana over the course of 2025 as of October 21.

Gov't deploying inland water transport safety teams

Even as this happens, the Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, announced new measures to strengthen waterway safety across the country.

He indicated that the government, in partnership with the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), is deploying trained safety officers and establishing satellite offices in key inland water transport zones.

“To improve the safety of inland water transport, the government, through the Ghana Maritime Authority, is deploying safety officers and establishing satellite officers,” he said.

“The President will commission the safety teams later this year after their training,” the Minister added, explaining that this forms part of the effort to combat unsafe waterway transport in the country.

Government covers funeral costs for Lake Volta victims

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Vice President, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, led a government delegation to the community of the 15 Lake Volta accident victims.

The Veep pledged that the government would cover all funeral expenses and also donated relief items and life jackets to residents to enhance safety and support the grieving families.

She also assured Ghanaians that the government would bear the cost of burying the victims and provide support to the survivors.

