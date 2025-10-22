The redevelopment of the Cape Coast–Takoradi Road on the Trans–West African Highway has commenced

As he cut sod for the expansion of the Cape Coast–Takoradi Road, President John Mahama expressed concern about the damage caused by heavy vehicles that ply roads in the Western Region.

In response to this challenge, Mahama said a strict weight restriction system would be implemented to protect new road infrastructure and ensure its longevity.

Trucks exceeding the 50-tonne limit will be targeted with this policy.

"A firm announcement regarding the implementation of weight restrictions will be made in the upcoming budget. The government plans to engage with the drivers’ union and transporters to ensure effective implementation of these restrictions. The goal of these measures is to ensure that the roads built can endure the intended loads, thereby enhancing their longevity and safety for all users,” Mahama said.

According to World Bank reports, Ghana faces a significant infrastructure funding deficit of $1.5 billion annually.

To address this, the current administration launched a five-year programme dubbed the “Big Push” initiative.

This programme involves a $2 billion annual investment designed to close the infrastructure gap, improve productivity, and expand the country’s economy.

Although the Western Region is a major economic contributor, it continues to suffer from deplorable road conditions.

Addressing this disparity, Mahama announced at the sod-cutting ceremony for the Takoradi–Cape Coast road dualisation that the Western Region will be a key beneficiary of the government’s “Big Push” infrastructure initiative.

The redevelopment of the Cape Coast–Takoradi Road forms part of the National Route 1 (N1) and the Trans–West African Highway connecting Accra to Takoradi.

The project will cover about 73.6 kilometres, delivering three interchanges, four bridges, and two pedestrian facilities.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to using local contractors for the construction.

“Selected contractors have undergone thorough orientation to ensure they meet the project’s quality standards. Many of the contractors involved are Ghanaian, promoting local expertise and resources. The President has urged all participating contractors to deliver their best work, stating that no one is compelled to join the initiative, but those who do must excel,” he said.

He further stated that Mahama’s commitment aims to ensure that the roads constructed under this initiative are of the highest quality, ultimately benefiting the country’s infrastructure and its citizens.

Massive nationwide road development project announced

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, disclosed that the government will construct 5,000km of roads in over 160 districts across the country, where studies show the existence of impassable roads.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, Agbodza also confirmed that the Ministry of Finance has issued commitment authorisations for the construction of several road projects under the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s Big Push Programme.

