Attorney General Dominic Ayine has said the government is yet to build a strong case against former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to allow for his extraction from the US.

Speaking to the press on October 22, Ayine said that extradition processes, particularly with the U.S., require comprehensive documentation, including formal charges, before a request can be made.

“When doing extradition, you cannot request unless you have a solid case — a docket that has been built. And in the case of the Americans, the practice is for you to have filed charges."

Ayine cited a previous case involving Kojo Boateng, in which the U.S. Department of Justice submitted a full bill of indictment detailing charges and supporting facts after a six-year investigation before Ghana acted on the request.

He explained that the Attorney General’s Office is currently waiting for the appropriate docket from the relevant investigative bodies before taking the next legal steps.

“Without a docket, we cannot make the request. So we are still waiting for the docket. That is all I can say for now,” he added.

Dr Ayine also clarified that while the Office of the Special Prosecutor has made statements regarding the matter, his office must adhere to due process in line with international extradition procedures.

“I respect the autonomy of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, but we in the Attorney General’s Department cannot begin an extradition request with a bare letter. We need the evidence to be able to do so,” he noted.

Ayine assured that the formal processes have begun and the government will act once the required evidence is available.

