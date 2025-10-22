A headmaster has been charged with trying to abort the pregnancy of a 17 - year - old student he allegedly got pregnant

The Headmaster of Prevailing Academy Preparatory School in Supomu Dunkwa, Isaac Okyere, has been charged with unlawfully trying to abort a pregnancy after allegedly impregnating a 17-year-old student.

He is accused of administering some medicines to terminate the pregnancy.

Okyere appeared before the Sekondi Gender-Based Violence Court on October 21, 2025.

The 34-year-old married man was granted self-recognisance bail in the sum of GH¢100,000. He was ordered to deposit his passport and any travel documents with the court.

The case has been adjourned to November 25, 2025, as investigations continue. At the time of reporting, the accused had not yet met the bail conditions.

The case was brought forward by Hawa Nyankum, the 56-year-old mother of the victim, whose identity has been withheld.

Investigations indicated that the headmaster had been involved in an illicit relationship with the victim, leading to her pregnancy.

On September 27, 2025, after feeling unwell, the victim visited a local health facility for a pregnancy test. Instead of following the proper procedure, she went to Okyere's house to inform him of the situation.

The headmaster allegedly assisted the victim in confirming the pregnancy and later took her to a pharmacy in Takoradi, where he purchased the necessities to terminate the pregnancy.

He reportedly provided her with the necessities at his home and gave her a sanitary pad before sending her back home.

Upon noticing the sanitary pad, the victim's parents questioned her, leading to her confession. This prompted a report to the Sekondi Division of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit.

The victim was taken to another hospital, where a gynaecologist confirmed an incomplete termination.

Initially, Okyere denied the charges, claiming a 17-year-old classmate of the victim was responsible.

However, police investigations proved that he had coerced the boy into falsely claiming responsibility and had threatened him to ensure his silence.

The case remains under investigation, with authorities continuing to gather evidence and testimonies.



Evidence gathered so far makes the headmaster a strong prime suspect, with future developments not looking promising in his favour, as the girl's family is eager to seek justice

