Media personality Serwaa Amihere was one of the 824 lawyers called to the Ghana Bar on Friday, October 11, 2025

Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Justice Srem-Sai, shared a short message to congratulate her on the feat

His message, which he shared on social media, has got many commenting with questions, among others

Justice Srem-Sai, the Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, congratulated media personality Serwaa Amihere on her call to the Bar.

Serwaa Amihere was one of the 824 lawyers who were officially called to the Bar as Barristers and Solicitors of the Supreme Court of Ghana on Friday, October 11, 2025.

Deputy Attorney General, Justice Srem-Sai celebrates Serwaa Amihere on her call to the Bar. Photo credit: @JusticeSremSai & @Serwaa_Amihere

In a post on X, Justice Srem-Sai called Serwaa Amihere by a pet name and said he could now take her views seriously. His statement could be an inside joke between the two.

To end the post, Justice Srem-Sai added a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoji. This emoji is associated with adoration, love, or extreme positivity toward a specific person or thing, be it romantic or not.

"Congratulations, J. You made it. Now, I can take your views seriously 🤩."

Justice Srem-Sai also shared an image of Serwaa Amihere in addition to his post.

In her response, Serwaa Amihere appreciated her senior at the Bar.

"Thank you, Senior," she said.

Reactions to Justice Srem-Sai's message to Serwaa

YEN.com.gh collated some comments to the post shared by Justice Srem-Sai on X. Read them below:

@Sojourner_Y said:

"Eish, you’ve already given her a pet name? Hmm... love is in the air 🤭."

@Yansa_Akwan wrote:

"The J be pet name or shorthand?"

@kkorankye1 said:

"Let's do the maths. Perhaps connect the dots. Justice Srem follows only 33 people. He also follows Serwaa Amihere's official Fan page...mmmmm. Okay."

@AbdulHakim_360 wrote:

"J., there was just referring to her as junior at the Bar, and you can also see she replied thank you Senior ... She can also choose to abbreviate it as thank you S."

@james_larb74487 said:

"You can now take her view seriously, really? Are you saying that Lawyers are the only wise people in Ghana? Anyway, congratulations, Serwaa."

@Soosweet_Annan wrote:

"I can coin a #tag for the ceremony tho #legallybinded. Let's start the preparations, J&J."

@GsJojosam said:

"Love is Sweet when there is law inside."

@joyce_bawah wrote:

"Congratulations, J.! There is something special about the letter J."

