The Bono Regional Police Command has moved swiftly to calm tensions in Sampa, Jaman North District, following growing threats by most teachers to flee the town amid the renewed chieftaincy conflict.

Reports indicated that several teachers, especially those who are not natives of Sampa, were agitating for immediate transfers out of the area, fearing for their lives due to the escalating tensions.

However, a timely intervention by the Bono Regional Police Command, led by Deputy Regional Police Commander ACP Andrews George Kumah, has appreciably restored calm and confidence among residents.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, told YEN.com.gh that the Deputy Commander and his operational team had engaged most teachers and students across various schools in Sampa to reassure them of their safety and protection.

“The Command has assured the teachers and students that the police are fully present in the community and that they should not live in fear,” Chief Inspector Akeelah stated.

Teachers reassured after Police engagement

Some teachers expressed their frustrations during the engagement with the police, saying they had been considering leaving the town due to safety concerns.

However, following increased police patrols, visible reinforcements, and direct assurances from ACP Kumah and his personnel, many have decided to stay and continue teaching.

The teachers expressed their appreciation to the police for their proactive presence, which has restored a sense of safety and confidence among residents.

Chief Inspector Akeelah further cautioned that anyone found carrying weapons in Sampa would be arrested and prosecuted, emphasising the command’s commitment to maintaining peace.

He assured residents that the upcoming market day and subsequent ones would be incident-free, allowing people to go about their businesses without fear or panic.

Education Directorate commends Police efforts

Gabriel Antwi, the Bono Regional Director of Education, acknowledged the tension in the area and the concerns raised about the security situation in Sampa. He said no teacher has officially applied for a transfer yet.

Nonetheless, he emphasised the need for teachers in Sampa to receive maximum protection to have peace of mind to teach.

Applauding the police for their efforts, the regional education director assured that his office would continue collaborating with the police service to ensure the safety of all teachers and students in Sampa.

Antwi also advised teachers to remain calm and desist from any acts that could jeopardise the peace in the area.

