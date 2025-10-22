The Ghana Education Service ( GES ) has warned schools against collecting unauthorised PTA levies

Daniel Fenyi, the GES PRO, said no PTA or development levies should be charged without prior approval

The GES insisted that payment of PTA dues is voluntary and no student should be punished for non-payment

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has cautioned schools across the country regarding the collection of unauthorised Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) levies.

The Head of Public Relations at GES, Daniel Fenyi, explained in a statement dated October 22, 2025, that the service was concerned about reports of some second-cycle institutions demanding and collecting various levies under the guise of PTA dues.

The Ghana Education Service warns against the unauthorised collection of PTA levies in schools across the country. Photo credit: Ghana Education Service/Facebook.

Source: UGC

According to the GES, no school has been authorised to collect any PTA or development levy without prior approval.

"We wish to state that no school has been authorised to collect any PTA or development levy without prior approval," the GES said in the statement signed by Fenyi.

The GES, however, provided circumstances under which approvals for the collection of PTA levies could be granted.

It said that in basic schools, approval must be granted by the District Education Oversight Committee (DEOC) through the District Director of Education.

For second-cycle schools, the GES stated approval must come from the Regional Director of Education

GES says PTA levies are voluntary

The GES emphasised that even when PTA levies are approved, payment remains strictly voluntary, adding that 'no student should be denied any school service, right, or benefit for non-payment of these levies.'

The GES consequently directed that no school head, teacher, or staff member of any educational institution should be involved in the collection of PTA levies.

"GES further directs that no head, teacher, or GES staff member of any educational institution shall be involved in the collection of PTA levies. Fundraising activities remain the exclusive responsibility of duly elected PTA executives.

"Regional and district offices are directed to monitor compliance and report any breach for immediate disciplinary action," the GES added.

Read the post below:

Reaction to GES's statement on PTA payments

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the GES statement on the PTA levies.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Festus Elikem Boamah said:

"I like this. Let’s use this same energy to caution NTC Service providers on their trainings for teachers. They can’t charge 75 cedis for a workshop and waste our time. Tell your Directors to always evaluate the training sessions organised for teachers. I attended one recently and it was a waste of my time."

@ZionPryncess Sarah also said:

"Are some schools already collecting P.T.A. levies from the 1st year students??."

@Daniel Oppong Kyekyeku commented:

"At times, let's be proactive bcuz majority of the students reported to school from Saturday to monday."

The GES interdicts an Okadjakrom SHTS teacher as a video showing alleged misconduct with a student goes viral. Photo credit: @Koldunova_Anna/Getty Images, @mintahstudios/TikTok

Source: Facebook

GES interdicts Okadjakrom SHTS teacher

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Ghana Education Service had taken swift action in the wake of a video of an alleged incident with a teacher and a student.

The GES interdicted the educator and barred him from entering the school, assuring parents of its commitment as investigations into the matter kicked off.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh