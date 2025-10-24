Inspector Ahmed Twumasi: The Police Officer Who Murdered His Girlfriend Sentenced to Life in Prison
- Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, known as Tycoon, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Asokore Mampong District Court for the murder of his girlfriend, Victoria Dapaah
- The police officer, who shot and killed Maa Adwoa in Kumasi on April 20, 2023, was apprehended after a special police operation
- Following over two years of trials, the court has officially concluded the case, handing down the life sentence
Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, popularly known as Tycoon, the police officer who was charged with murdering his girlfriend, has reportedly been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Asokore Mampong District Court in the Ashanti Region.
A video shared on Instagram by Gossip24 TV (@gossips24tv) showed some prison officers dragging a male figure, purported to be Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, out of the courtroom to a waiting vehicle.
Inspector Ahmed Twumasi was said to have shot and killed his girlfriend, Victoria Dapaah, also known as Maa Adwoa, at Adum, in Kumasi, on April 20, 2023.
Tycoon, who disappeared from town after committing the crime, was apprehended at Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region, on Sunday, April 23, as a result of a special police operation launched following the shooting incident.
He was subsequently arraigned before court to face the law for his heinous crime.
The suspect, during his first court appearance, confessed to committing the act but insisted that it was not intentional.
After over two years of trials, the presiding judge at the Asokore Mampong District Court has purportedly brought the case to a close, sentencing Tycoon to spend the rest of his life in jail.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
