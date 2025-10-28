Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Building Collapses at Roman Ridge, Fire Service Scrambles to Rescue People Trapped Under Rubble
Ghana

Building Collapses at Roman Ridge, Fire Service Scrambles to Rescue People Trapped Under Rubble

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
1 min read

A building has collapsed at the Architectural Engineering Group at Roman Ridge in Accra.

CHECK OUT: Share Your Feedback on Yen & Win Access to Our Copywriting Course!

People are trapped under the collapsed building, according to the Ghana National Fire Service.

In an update online, the service said it is putting up its best to rescue the victims.

Citi News reported that the situation has sent workers and nearby residents into panic.

Videos from the scene indicate the building was still under construction.

JOIN IN: Tell Us What You Think About Yen.com.gh and Unlock a Chance to Learn Copywriting for Free.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

Hot: