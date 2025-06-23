Two elderly persons died in Cape Coast on June 21 when a building collapsed on them after a downpour.

Graphic Online reported that the bodies of the deceased, later identified as Obaapanyin Ataa Panyin, 79, and Opanyin Emmanuel Ankrah, 83, were recovered after the collapse.

Opanyin Emmanuel Ankrah dies in building collapse. Source: Daily Graphic

Ankrah would have celebrated his 83rd birthday on June 22. He was a famous photographer in Cape Coast, popularly known as Ankwesi.

The two were pronounced dead by medical staff at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, where the disaster response team had rushed them.

Three others who were also trapped under the debris were successfully rescued by the combined team of personnel from the police, Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and volunteers from the community.

Response to the building collpase

The Metropolitan Chief Executive for Cape Coast, Justice George Arthur, similar weak structures would be demolished to prevent future disasters.

He said he had visited the collapsed home and other residential property earlier that morning and had urged the occupants to move to safety shortly before the building collapsed.

The Central Regional Director of NADMO, Kwesi Dawood, said many structures in the metropolis had been earmarked for demolition due to the suspicious structural integrity of those properties.

Two of them, he said, had been demolished already, with three others expected to be demolished in the coming week

One person dies in crash near UCC

A devastating accident occurred on June 19, 2025, in front of the second gate of the University of Cape Coast.

One person died after a collision involving a tipper truck loaded with sand and three vehicles.

CCTV footage captured the horrific incident, which showed the tipper truck running over a pedestrian who was waiting to cross the road.

The impact was severe, causing extensive damage to the vehicles involved. An occupant of the red saloon car was found unconscious and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

One person dies in a tragic road accident outside the University of Cape Coast on June 19, 2025.

This unfortunate incident has sparked concerns about road safety in Ghana, particularly around busy intersections and areas with high pedestrian traffic. Authorities may need to review safety measures and enforcement to mitigate such risks.

While there are no details on the emergency response, authorities must investigate the incident thoroughly to determine the cause and prevent similar accidents in the future.

UCC final-year student dies in explosion

YEN.com.gh reported that a University of Cape Coast student died tragically after a gas explosion in the Central Region.

The death of Candy Osei Abora left students and lecturers of Valco Hall and the wider university community reeling.

The university hall confirmed the news in an emotional statement, promising details about her funeral arrangements.

