Soldier Captured Viral Video Assaulting Pharmacy Attendant and Customer Arrested
Military police have arrested the soldier caught on video attacking a pharmacy attendant and a woman who tried to film the incident at Burma Camp.
The detained soldier has been identified as Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Mensah Williams of the Ghana Air Force.
GHOne News shared a video of Mensah being picked up by military police.
Citi News reported that Williams has since been handed over to the Cantonments Police for further investigation and possible prosecution.
The Ghana Armed Forces has not yet issued an official statement on the incident.
Reports indicate that disciplinary proceedings are likely to be initiated against the soldier in line with internal regulations should he be found guilty of misconduct.
Source: YEN.com.gh
