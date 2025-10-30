Bono Regional Police Command is investigating a video showing some police officers allegedly extorting citizens

The officers involved have been identified and interdicted to allow for investigations into the alleged corruption

The police officers indicted in the case were stationed at Sampa in the Jaman North District in the Bono Region

Sampa, a town already reeling from a long-standing chieftaincy conflict, has been hit by yet another scandal, this time involving the very officers meant to protect the people.

A viral video that surfaced online recently has sparked outrage after capturing what appears to be extortion by three on-duty officers of the Ghana Police Service.

The Bono Regional Police Command is investigating the viral video showing some police officers allegedly extorting citizens.

The disturbing footage, believed to have been recorded by one of the victims, shows an officer in full police uniform surrounded by about seven motorists and an aboboyaa (tricycle) rider at a checkpoint.

The makeshift checkpoint was crudely marked with long ropes stretched across the road.

Instead of checking for weapons or criminal suspects as required, the supposed officers were seen demanding cash payments from every rider attempting to pass.

One scene in the video shows a visibly irritated motor rider confronting an officer after being forced to pay GH¢50. The rider, who initially handed over GH¢100, boldly demanded a receipt for the payment.

In response, the officer retorted sarcastically:

“Do the other security agencies like Immigration or Customs give receipts when they also collect money?”

The rider, unshaken by the intimidation, threatened that he would take a photo of the officer as proof of payment in case he was stopped again on his return journey.

His defiance drew murmurs of support from other riders, who complained that such extortion had become a daily ordeal in the area.

At one point, a young rider was heard pleading with the officers, explaining that he was only running an errand and had no money. The officer replied: 'I was also sent by my superiors.'

Those who couldn’t pay were kept waiting in the scorching sun until they could find the money, as heard in the video.

The officer pointed out to one of the motorists that his bike had no custom papers or registration number, yet he chose to demand money instead.

Police service interdicts accused Sampa officers

Reacting to the incident, Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, the Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Police Command, confirmed to YEN.com.gh that three officers had been identified in connection with the extortion and were interdicted to pave the way for investigations.

He shared an official press release issued by the Command’s Public Affairs Unit on October 29, 2025, which read in part:

“The Bono Regional Police Command has initiated an investigation into a video circulating on social media that shows some police officers allegedly taking money from motorists.

“The officers involved have been identified and interdicted to allow for a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident. The Command assures the public of its commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability among its personnel.”

Sampa has long been under tight security watch due to the volatile chieftaincy conflict that erupted into violence in recent months.

Police units perceived to be most corrupt

A 2025 report from the Ghana Statistical Service noted that the top public institutions perceived as prone to bribery were the Police Motor Transport and Traffic Division (MTTD) at 61.0%, Police General Duties at 46.7%, the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at 37.9% and the Traffic Management Authority/City Guard at 34.4%.

For locations, the highest bribery incidences were recorded in Greater Accra at 22.0% and Ashanti at 18.1%, while the lowest were in Savannah at 1% and North East at 1.1%.

Amid a viral video showing officials allegedly extorting motorists, only 23% of Ghanaians feel the police always operate professionally.

The report also indicated that 18.4% of Ghanaians admitted to giving a bribe in 2024.

According to an Afrobarometer Survey in 2024, only 23% of Ghanaians felt the police always operated professionally.

Additionally, only 17% believed police officers never partook in crimes.

In the bigger picture, Ghana's score dropped on the Global Corruption Perception Index for 2024.

Fear grips Sampa teachers over chieftaincy conflict

YEN.com.gh also recently reported that several teachers in Sampa had threatened to leave the town over renewed chieftaincy tensions.

The Bono Regional Police Command, led by ACP Andrews George Kumah, intervened to restore calm and reassured teachers of their safety.

The Regional Director of Education urged teachers to remain calm as authorities intensified efforts to boost security, with netizens reacting online.

