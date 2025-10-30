A video that has been trending has got many Ghanaians online upset and disappointed in some military personnel

The video showed an alleged military man in plain clothes beating a pharmacy attendant and another civilian

Many people have called for his arrest and subsequent prosecution or punishment according to military laws

Ghanaians online expressed outrage after a CCTV footage emerged on social media showing a man, alleged to be a military man in plain clothes, attacking two civilians in a pharmacy.

Reports suggest that the military man sent a boy to buy medicine worth GH¢ 65.00. However, he returned it for a refund, which the pharmacy attendant did not agree to.

A military man in plain clothes attacked two civilians in a pharmacy. Photo credit: @GhArmedForcesOfficial & @PopeDeeBarnabas

Source: Facebook

The attendant allegedly told the military man that the medicine sold i not returnable, hence he could not refund him. This got the man angry and led him to attack both the attendant and a lady who had also come to buy from the pharmacy.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the lady customer started videoing the incident, which possibly infuriated the man. The military man starts to attack the customer physically. He hit the lady several times before proceeding to beat the male pharmacy attendant, who was behind the counter, as well.

Despite attempts by other people to calm down the alleged military man, he refused to stop and went after the female customer, who had by then exited the shop after the assault.

The angry military man returned to the shop, grabbed a metallic foldable ladder already in the pharmacy and threatened the shop attendant while demanding his money.

Some eyewitnesses who came to the pharmacy to calm the man were not spared as he shoved them and continued to attack the attendant.

Ghanaians condemn military man's attack on civilians

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Barnabas Nii Laryea on Facebook. Read them below:

Kaakyire Owusu Gyamfi said:

"In as much as I despise his act, if indeed his a military man, I assume he has been to the b before and is going through trauma. The psychological management of our u men after p is quite poor. My friend was experiencing such behaviour after returning home from p. It took the family to get him psychotherapy before he was stable. Let's not judge him, please."

Nana Adjoa Achiamah Agyemang-Duah

I think to work in Ghana now one needs pepper spray and a gun 🔫🔫🔫 because eii

Nii Adjei wrote:

"All this going on and bra in the blue jersey walked in and took something off the shelf and walked right back out 🤔🤔🤔 hmm."

Naa Momo said:

"Eieh ! What did I just watch! Mad man in clean clothes. How can you hit a woman like that? What kind of temper is that? You just decide to bully everyone around because of your stature. He must face the law paa. Tomorrow by this time, his face will be all over the internet. Let’s wait and see."

Mohammed Adnan wrote:

"Uncontrolled emotion will always bury you in a pit of troubles. The possibility that he will suffer serious consequences which will affect his job as a military person over Gh 85. SMH. It is unfortunate."

Young Ghanaian soldier passes away

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikToker and soldier Francis Ahiable, also known as Mando, passed away on October 20, 2025.

The popular content creator curated a social media following after sharing videos of himself on peacekeeping missions in various countries, including Lebanon and Ethiopia.

The news of his demise caused many to pay glowing tributes to him.

Source: YEN.com.gh