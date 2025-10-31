China City Mall in Kumasi gutted by a fire on October 30, did not meet certain safety requirements

Head of Public Relations of the service, Desmond E. Ackah, explained why a key lapse contributed to the devastating fire

The cause of the fire, which broke out on Thursday, October 30, 2025, remains uncertain

The Ghana National Fire Service has said China City Mall at Kumasi Santasi Roundabout, which was destroyed by fire on October 30, had a major regulatory failing.

It did not have a fire hydrant or mechanised borehole to help contain the blaze.

Head of Public Relations of the service, Desmond E. Ackah, told Channel One TV that the absence of these critical safety features contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

Ackah said the mall had been operating for only six months and was still in the process of meeting some safety requirements.

“No, they didn’t have a fire hydrant. Once you meet the basic fire safety requirements, you are permitted to start operation. But the requirement is such that it is progressive, so you move from the less costly one to the high costly one."

“They were going to be asked to get a fire hydrant or an alternative water storage. But that has not been done. Like I said, they opened just six months ago. Some of these things are capital-intensive, and probably that is why they haven’t done that before starting operation,” he said.

Ackah also criticised sections of the public who obstructed fire personnel during the operation.

Although the mall, which housed shops selling groceries, electronics, and household items, was completely destroyed, authorities confirmed that there were no casualties.

Fire destroys over 100 shops at Suame

Also in the Ashanti Region, YEN.com.gh reported that a fire broke out at the Suame Post Office market, resulting in widespread destruction.

Reports indicated that between 100 and 300 shops were destroyed, with traders and residents claiming that firefighters arrived at the scene too late to prevent major losses.

Source: YEN.com.gh