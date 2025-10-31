China City Mall: Fire Service Shares Major Regulatory Failings at Kumasi Facility Gutted By Inferno
- China City Mall in Kumasi gutted by a fire on October 30, did not meet certain safety requirements
- Head of Public Relations of the service, Desmond E. Ackah, explained why a key lapse contributed to the devastating fire
- The cause of the fire, which broke out on Thursday, October 30, 2025, remains uncertain
The Ghana National Fire Service has said China City Mall at Kumasi Santasi Roundabout, which was destroyed by fire on October 30, had a major regulatory failing.
It did not have a fire hydrant or mechanised borehole to help contain the blaze.
Head of Public Relations of the service, Desmond E. Ackah, told Channel One TV that the absence of these critical safety features contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.
Ackah said the mall had been operating for only six months and was still in the process of meeting some safety requirements.
“No, they didn’t have a fire hydrant. Once you meet the basic fire safety requirements, you are permitted to start operation. But the requirement is such that it is progressive, so you move from the less costly one to the high costly one."
“They were going to be asked to get a fire hydrant or an alternative water storage. But that has not been done. Like I said, they opened just six months ago. Some of these things are capital-intensive, and probably that is why they haven’t done that before starting operation,” he said.
Ackah also criticised sections of the public who obstructed fire personnel during the operation.
Although the mall, which housed shops selling groceries, electronics, and household items, was completely destroyed, authorities confirmed that there were no casualties.
Fire destroys over 100 shops at Suame
Also in the Ashanti Region, YEN.com.gh reported that a fire broke out at the Suame Post Office market, resulting in widespread destruction.
Reports indicated that between 100 and 300 shops were destroyed, with traders and residents claiming that firefighters arrived at the scene too late to prevent major losses.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.