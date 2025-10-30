Major Fire Guts China City Mall at Kumasi Santasi Roundabout

A major fire has gutted the China City Mall at Kumasi Santasi Roundabout, causing significant damage

The cause of the fire, which broke out on Thursday, October 30, 2025, remains unclear

A video shared on social media showed the mall engulfed in thick smoke, with officials from the Ghana National Fire Service yet to arrive at the scene

A major fire guts the China City Mall at Kumasi Santasi roundabout. Photo credit: Ghana National Fire Service/Facebook.

The inferno reportedly caused extensive damage to the popular retail shopping center, destroying goods worth millions of cedis that were burnt to ashes.

A video shared on social media by @utvghana showed the devastation caused by the fire outbreak, with the entire structure shrouded in thick smoke.

From the footage sighted, officials of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were not at the scene at the time of filing this report.

However, an eyewitness was heard in the background of the video claiming that the GNFS had been called to interven but were yet to show up.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the China City Mall fire

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the fire incident at the China City Mall.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@nuxavi said

"Job loss and million of items are gone."

@veronicaquachie also said:

"Aww , just few months ago they opened this place oo."

@bigjade_official commented:

"So has the fire service saved anything before?"

@ay2junior also commented:

"Fire 🔥 service are already there about 20 minutes the fire 🔥 is under control now I saw it live on someone TikTok live minutes ago."

Fire incidents recorded in Ghana this year

In July 2025, one of Kumasi’s popular radio stations, Pure FM, went off air after a fierce overnight fire destroyed its studio equipment.

According to eyewitnesses, the July 23 fire, which occurred late in the night, took over three hours to be brought under control.

Kwame Adinkra, the station’s morning show host, showed videos of the destruction in a social media post after the fire was extinguished.

In April, residents of Tse Addo in the La Dade-Kotopon Municipality were left counting their losses after a raging fire destroyed parts of their community.

Properties worth millions were destroyed by the residential inferno on April 15, 2025.

Reports indicated that the fire hit the community during the night, leaving residents in the community devastated. The cause of the fire is yet to be made public.

Fire officers responded to the incident, but their efforts were in vain as the blaze had already destroyed many properties.

Women were seen in a video wailing over the destruction of their properties, which they suggested had taken them years to acquire.

Over 100 shops and items worth millions of cedis are destroyed in the Suame Post Office market. Source: Ghana National Fire Service

Fire destroys over 100 shops at Suame

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a fire broke out at the Suame Post Office market in the Ashanti Region, resulting in destruction.

Reports indicated that between 100 and 300 shops were destroyed by this latest market fire.

Traders and residents claimed firefighters arrived at the scene too late to prevent major losses.

Source: YEN.com.gh