Ghana is mourning the passing of one of its most distinguished traditional leaders and scholars, Professor John Sebiyam Nabila.

Nabila, also the Wulugu Naba Professor, died in October after a short illness in Accra. He was 85.

Ghana is mourning the passing of Professor John Sebiyam Nabila, a former President of the National House of Chiefs. Credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

While his exact date of passing has not been announced, former Vice President was among the first to mourn him publicly on October 30.

A book of condolence has been opened at his private residence in East Legon, Accra, and Joy News reported that on November 2, representatives of the Nabari Naaba, Naambuyi Dokurugu, visited the residence to sign the book on his behalf. The delegation was led by Ali Dokurugu.

Nabila served as Paramount Chief of the Wulugu Traditional Area in the West Mamprusi district of the Northern Region for over 30 years.

He held the title of Chief of Kpasenkpe, the maternal hometown of Bawumia.

His remains are expected to be transported to Kpasenkpe on November 16, with burial scheduled for November 17.

Nabila rose to national prominence when he was elected President of the National House of Chiefs, a position he held from 2008 to 2016.

In governance, he served in the Limann administration as Minister for Information and Tourism, and earlier as Minister for Information, Presidential and Special Affairs.

His academic journey was anchored at the University of Ghana, Legon, where he joined the Department of Geography and Resource Development as a lecturer and rose to become an Associate Professor and Head of Department.

He also led the Population Impact Project at the University, and his research and advocacy significantly shaped population policy and family life improvement efforts in Ghana.

