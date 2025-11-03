Two Ghana Immigration Service officers were victims of a gun attack at Nagani in the Tempane District

The victims sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga

Two officers of the Ghana Immigration Service were ambushed and shot late on November 2 at Nagani in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region.

Joy News reported that officers were returning from night duty on a motorbike when unidentified assailants opened fire on them.

Two officers of the Ghana Immigration Service are victims of a gun attack in Tempane

The attackers reportedly laid an ambush and shot at the unsuspecting officers.

The wounded officers were taken to the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga for emergency care.

Although the Ghana Immigration Service has not yet released an official statement, Joy News reported that a formal investigation has been launched to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

The attack adds to a growing number of attacks targeting border security personnel in the northern regions. It comes barely a month after a similar incident at Gbintiri, where gunmen attacked two GIS officers at an inland checkpoint.

In that earlier assault, Assistant Immigration Control Officer II Rafiq Mohammed lost his life on the spot, while AICO II Oppong Daniel sustained critical injuries and remains under medical care. Investigators later recovered an AK-47 shell and a service rifle with registration number GH/GIS/HQACN 668516-1646 from the scene.

The recent attacks have sparked renewed concern about the safety of immigration officers working along Ghana’s borders, where security personnel often operate under difficult and high-risk conditions.

