The Ghana Armed Forces has blamed the tragic El-Wak stampede on the breach on applicants who allegedly breached security protocols.

The stampede before the commencement of the 2025/2026 recruitment exercise at the El-Wak Sports Stadium, Accra, has claimed at least six lives.

In a statement, the service said preliminary investigations indicate that the stampede was triggered by an unexpected surge of applicants who breached security protocols and rushed into the gates ahead of the scheduled screening.

The injured are currently receiving emergency medical care at the 37 Military Hospital. Ghana Armed Forces assures the general public that medical teams are working tirelessly to stabilise affected individuals. Meanwhile, arrangements are being made to notify the families of the deceased.

"The Ghana Armed Forces extends its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes a swift recovery to those injured. Further updates will be communicated."

Source: YEN.com.gh