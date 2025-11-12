President John Mahama has visited casualties receiving medical care after the stampede that marred the military recruitment exercise.

The death toll from the stampede at the Elwak Stadium stands at 6.

Citi News reported that several of the casualties were receiving care at the Intensive Care Unit of the 37 military hospital.

According to the military, the stampede occurred after thousands of young Ghanaians thronged the stadium in a desperate bid to secure enlistment into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF). The large crowd, coupled with intense jostling at the entry points, led to chaos, resulting in multiple injuries and fatalities.

The bodies of the 12 deceased have been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital morgue, while several others are receiving emergency treatment at the facility’s emergency ward. Security personnel have cordoned off the area, with the military blocking all major roads leading to El-Wak Stadium to maintain order and facilitate rescue operations.

The tragic incident occurred amid an extended recruitment period announced by the Ghana Armed Forces. The exercise, which was initially scheduled to close on October 31, 2025, had been extended by one week following technical challenges on the recruitment portal.

Authorities are yet to officially comment on the stampede, but preliminary reports suggest that poor crowd control and the overwhelming turnout contributed to the disaster.

Investigations are expected to be launched to determine the circumstances leading to the incident and prevent similar tragedies in future recruitment exercises.

