Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The playful online feud over Ghana’s iconic fugu has sparked a cultural movement, with February 6 officially declared Fugu Friday for all to celebrate

Ghana’s traditional fugu stole the spotlight after President John Dramani Mahama’s three-day diplomatic visit to Zambia, highlighting heritage and style across borders

Sporting his sleek fugu with black trousers, President Mahama faced online criticism from some Zambians, calling it a blouse, igniting a spirited response from Ghanaians

Ghanaians have officially declared February 6, 2026, as Fugu Friday, a day set aside to celebrate and showcase the traditional fugu cloth, also known as batakari.

Ghana-Zambia online feud escalates as Ghanaians declare February 6, 2026, Fugu Friday to educate and showcase the culture. Image credit: YEN.com.gh, Jubilee House/Facebook, Sisterdeborah/Instagram

Source: UGC

Citizens across the country have been captured donning the iconic attire at work, home, and on social media, turning a playful online debate with Zambia into a nationwide cultural celebration.

The campaign seeks to encourage Ghanaians to flaunt the fugu proudly while educating others about the historical and cultural significance of the garment, deeply rooted in northern Ghanaian heritage.

The cultural spotlight on the fugu was ignited after President John Dramani Mahama’s three-day visit to Zambia, where he wore his signature sleek fugu paired with black trousers.

The president looked sharp, blending elegance with tradition, and his attire quickly caught the attention of social media users both locally and internationally.

While many admired his style and professional composure, some Zambian netizens unfamiliar with the traditional cloth described it as a blouse, sparking an online discussion that rapidly gained momentum.

Read the Facebook and X details below.

The story behind Ghana-Zambia’s fugu online feud

The playful cross-border debate prompted swift reactions from Ghanaians online, who took the opportunity to showcase their own fugu and correct misconceptions.

From creative videos to educational posts, the campaign highlighted the artistry, pride, and symbolism embedded in the cloth, while turning the discussion into a fun, interactive cultural lesson.

The conversation extended beyond social media as Ghana’s state media, GTV, officially joined the conversation, urging citizens to participate in Fugu Friday and flaunt the attire to educate others about its significance.

"In promoting our cultural heritage, we are declaring tomorrow, February 6, Fugu Friday; wear your #fugu , take a photo of yourself," the national media wrote.

"Fugu Friday loading…. Get yours out and let’s press some Zambian necks tomorrow," the station hilariously added.

Notable personalities who have jumped on the trend include iconic Ghanaian DJ, Mercury Quaye, and the Director General of GTV, amongst others.

Read the Facebook and X post below.

The initiative has spread widely, with TV presenters incorporating the fugu into their on-air outfits, workplaces encouraging staff to participate, and households joining the celebration.

Across communities, the fugu is a symbol of national pride, unity, and cultural awareness.

Embracing this new innitiative Fugu Friday, Ghanaians have transformed a lighthearted cross-border commentary into a powerful display of heritage, creativity, and identity.

Watch the Facebook video below.

Netizens react to Ghana’s Fugu Friday trend

Netizens have flooded the comment sections to share their views on the trending declaration of February 6, 2026, as National Fugu Day. Videos show Ghanaians, including celebrities and public figures, proudly flaunting their stylish fugu outfits at work, on the streets, and beyond.

Below are some of the most interesting reactions to the trend.

Jacob Breakthrough Akutu shared:

"This is how we dress scarecrows in rice farms in Ghana. This dress code can't be a match for how we dress for serious occasions, wearing Fugu."

Dixie Amanyanwa Pwele wrote:

"At the end of the day, it's a win-win situation for both countries, Zambians ( got more informed) and Ghanaians (wear it even more to show pride)."

Deborah Vanessa looks gorgeous in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @sisterdeborah.

Source: Instagram

Sister Derby slays in stylish smock top

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian model and musician Deborah Owusu-Bonsu, popularly called Sister Derby or Deborah Vanessa, has set the internet ablaze with her classy smock outfit.

The fashion model looked effortlessly chic in a short-sleeved, carefully designed smock top that she paired with black leggings for her video shoot.

While twirling in the viral video, Deborah Vanessa looked charming in a long, African braids hairstyle and mild makeup.

Source: YEN.com.gh