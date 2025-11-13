2026 Budget: List Of Areas to Get Road Interchanges Under Mahama's Big Push
As part of the Accra-Kumasi Expressway project under the Big Push Infrastructure Programme, eight communities are going to get interchanges.
The expressway will be Ghana’s first modern six-lane bi-directional Class A Expressway.
During the 2026 budget presentation, Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson announced that eight communities are going to get interchanges as part of this project.
"...the expressway will feature eight major interchanges, each designed to ease urban congestion and improve regional connectivity."
The interchanges will be located at:
In 2025, the government dedicated GH¢13.8 billion to strategic road projects under this programme.
The minister said implementation is advancing across all regions, with projects selected based on economic returns, regional equity, and alignment with our 24-Hour Economy.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.