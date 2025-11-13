Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

2026 Budget: List Of Areas to Get Road Interchanges Under Mahama's Big Push
Ghana

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
1 min read

As part of the Accra-Kumasi Expressway project under the Big Push Infrastructure Programme, eight communities are going to get interchanges.

The expressway will be Ghana’s first modern six-lane bi-directional Class A Expressway.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson announced that eight communities are going to get interchanges as part of this project
Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson announces that eight communities will get interchanges as part of the Big Push programme. Credit: Parliament of Ghana
During the 2026 budget presentation, Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson announced that eight communities are going to get interchanges as part of this project.

"...the expressway will feature eight major interchanges, each designed to ease urban congestion and improve regional connectivity."

The interchanges will be located at:

  • Accra Hub
  • Adeiso
  • Asamankese
  • Akyem Oda
  • Ofoase
  • Lake Bosomtwe
  • Kumasi

In 2025, the government dedicated GH¢13.8 billion to strategic road projects under this programme.

The minister said implementation is advancing across all regions, with projects selected based on economic returns, regional equity, and alignment with our 24-Hour Economy.

Source: YEN.com.gh

