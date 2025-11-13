Ghanaians have been thrown into mourning in the wake of the discovery of one of the El-Wak victims

It has emerged that Priscilla Akua Nyamalor was 22 years old when she met her untimely demise

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post have expressed their deepest condolences over the tragic event.

Family and loved ones of Priscilla Akua Nyamalor are struggling to come to terms with the fact that the vibrant young lady is no more.

The 22-year-old was one of six potential recruits who died in the stampede that occurred at the El-Wak Sports Stadium on November 12.

Friends mourn the death of Prisciila, a Ghanaian lady reportedly killed in the El-Wak Sports Stadium stampede on November 12. Image credit: @3b_spa/TikTok, @joojo trends/TikTok

Relatives who knew Priscilla have taken to social media to mourn her passing.

A netizen @3b_spa on TikTok shared a post accompanied by a photo of Priscilla in a joyful mood as she posed for the camera.

The post expressed sorrow as it announced that the 22-year-old young lady lost her life during the military exercise.

“Rest in peace, Priscilla. She was part of the recruitment at El-Wak,” the caption read.

Here is the emotional post expressing sorrow over the passing of Priscilla Akua Nyamalor.

Ghanaian mourns the demise of 22 22-year-old in El Wak stampede. Photo credit:UGC

Six lives lost in El-Wak Stadium stampede

The Ministry of Defence has announced that the recruitment exercise in the Greater Accra Region has been suspended.

The Acting Minister of Defence, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, told Parliament that apart from the six deceased, five others were in critical condition at the ICU, 12 were in fairly critical condition, and the rest were stable.

A statement from the Ghana Armed Forces indicated that the deceased and the injured had been sent to the 37 Military Hospital. A Board of Inquiry has meanwhile been constituted to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

At the time of writing this report, the post had racked up over 2,000 likes and 400 comments.

Friends mourn alleged El-Wak victim

nornor stated:

“Nanka this thing should be online. You fill the forms online and then shortlisted people would go to the venue for the physicals, and those picked would be emailed.”

Ama_Xorlali wrote:

“I was expecting this on TikTok today. I knew we were yet to identify victims. This is so sad. Families were waiting to hear good news from their relatives. The struggle to get money to buy forms for recruitment. Very sad! Unplanned death. May we never die looking for our daily bread.”

Miss added:

“Herrrr, this thing has pained me since yesterday. Ahh why? If she had known she was going to die, I am out of words. May her soul rest in peace.”

Ghana Armed Forces releases statement after six people die during a recruitment screening exercise at the El-Wak Sports Stadium. Image credit: @the1957news, @manasseh1363

Pusiga MP’s reaction causes stir

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Pusiga Constituency MP, Laadi Ayii Ayamba, has received a lot of backlash over her comments about the tragic demise of the six individuals from the stampede at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

It all happened on the floor of Parliament when she remarked that the passing of the six individuals was ordained by Allah.

Ghanaians, who saw the statement as insensitive, took to social media to blast Laadi Ayii Ayamba.

