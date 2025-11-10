"Integrity Over Greed": NAIMOS Rejects GH¢100k Bribe, Arrests Galamsey Kingpin
- The NAIMOS task force has rejected a GH¢100,000 bribe from a galamsey kingpin in the Eastern Region
- The operation led to the arrest of the kingpin, who is accused of blocking and contaminating the Ayensu River
- The NAIMOS task force seized the bribe money and galamsey equipment and shut down the illegal mining site
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) task force has reportedly rejected a GH¢100,000 bribe from an illegal mining kingpin in the Eastern Region.
This followed a joint raid by NAIMOS on a site for illegal mining, also known as galamsey, on Sunday, November 9, 2025.
The operation led to the arrest of a well-known galamsey operator who allegedly blocked and contaminated the Ayensu River.
According to Erastus Asare Donkor, Ghana's foremost reporter on illegal mining activities, the kingpin and his thug appeared at the site with a pistol and attempted to bribe the NAIMOS task force with a cash sum of GH¢100,000.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
NAIMOS seizes galamsey kingpin after attempted bribe
Donkor further disclosed that the bribe money and galamsey equipment were seized by the NAIMOS task force, and the site was also shut down.
"NAIMOS raids illegal mining site and arrests galamsey kingpin who has blocked and polluted the Ayensu River at Bisiasi in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region," he wrote.
"The Kingpin/Thug appeared at the Site with a Pistol and attempted to bribe the NAIMOS task force with a cash amount of GH¢100,000. The bribery cash and galamsey equipment have been seized, and the site closed down. November 9, 2025! Help STOP GALAMSEY NOW."
According to other media reports, the illegal mining activities had polluted the Ayensu River, posing serious risks to nearby communities and aquatic life.
The suspects have been handed over to the police to assist in investigations, while environmental experts assess the full extent of the damage caused to the river and its surroundings.
Read the Facebook post below:
Ghanaians react to arrest of galamsey kingpin
Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the arrest of the galamsey kingpin in the Eastern Region. YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:
@Omar Malek said:
"He’s home taking information and updating us..their names were not giving to him cox soon they’ll release them and take the money."
@Tampico De General also said:
"If that kingpin was an opposition member, you would have been fast to mention his name. Hmmm."
@Tention Hub commented:
"The government have to give them big money to chop o because the temptation is too much."
@Paul Mensah also commented:
"Eyy, you've seized the bribery too. More strength and special protection to carry on to fight this battle."
NAIMOS raids galamsey site at Tano Anwia
YEN.com.gh also reported that NAIMOS arrested two Chinese nationals for engaging in galamsey in the Tano Anwia Forest Reserve.
The task force confirmed that it had destroyed 12 structures and seized excavators, water pumps, and a vehicle during the raid.
This latest success forms part of the government’s efforts to clamp down on illegal mining in Ghana's Western and Western North Regions.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.