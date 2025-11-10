"Integrity Over Greed": NAIMOS Rejects GH¢100k Bribe, Arrests Galamsey Kingpin

The NAIMOS task force has rejected a GH¢100,000 bribe from a galamsey kingpin in the Eastern Region

The operation led to the arrest of the kingpin, who is accused of blocking and contaminating the Ayensu River

The NAIMOS task force seized the bribe money and galamsey equipment and shut down the illegal mining site

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) task force has reportedly rejected a GH¢100,000 bribe from an illegal mining kingpin in the Eastern Region.

This followed a joint raid by NAIMOS on a site for illegal mining, also known as galamsey, on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

NAIMOS reportedly rejects a GH¢100k bribe and arrests a well-known galamsey kingpin. Photo credit: Erastus Asare Donkor/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The operation led to the arrest of a well-known galamsey operator who allegedly blocked and contaminated the Ayensu River.

According to Erastus Asare Donkor, Ghana's foremost reporter on illegal mining activities, the kingpin and his thug appeared at the site with a pistol and attempted to bribe the NAIMOS task force with a cash sum of GH¢100,000.

NAIMOS seizes galamsey kingpin after attempted bribe

Donkor further disclosed that the bribe money and galamsey equipment were seized by the NAIMOS task force, and the site was also shut down.

"NAIMOS raids illegal mining site and arrests galamsey kingpin who has blocked and polluted the Ayensu River at Bisiasi in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region," he wrote.

"The Kingpin/Thug appeared at the Site with a Pistol and attempted to bribe the NAIMOS task force with a cash amount of GH¢100,000. The bribery cash and galamsey equipment have been seized, and the site closed down. November 9, 2025! Help STOP GALAMSEY NOW."

According to other media reports, the illegal mining activities had polluted the Ayensu River, posing serious risks to nearby communities and aquatic life.

The suspects have been handed over to the police to assist in investigations, while environmental experts assess the full extent of the damage caused to the river and its surroundings.

Read the Facebook post below:

Ghanaians react to arrest of galamsey kingpin

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the arrest of the galamsey kingpin in the Eastern Region. YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Omar Malek said:

"He’s home taking information and updating us..their names were not giving to him cox soon they’ll release them and take the money."

@Tampico De General also said:

"If that kingpin was an opposition member, you would have been fast to mention his name. Hmmm."

@Tention Hub commented:

"The government have to give them big money to chop o because the temptation is too much."

@Paul Mensah also commented:

"Eyy, you've seized the bribery too. More strength and special protection to carry on to fight this battle."

NAIMOS cracks down on illegal mining in the Tano Anwia Forest Reserve and arrests two Chinese nationals and other Ghanaians. Photo credit: Felix Kwakye Ofosu/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

NAIMOS raids galamsey site at Tano Anwia

YEN.com.gh also reported that NAIMOS arrested two Chinese nationals for engaging in galamsey in the Tano Anwia Forest Reserve.

The task force confirmed that it had destroyed 12 structures and seized excavators, water pumps, and a vehicle during the raid.

This latest success forms part of the government’s efforts to clamp down on illegal mining in Ghana's Western and Western North Regions.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh