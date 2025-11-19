Chairman Wontumi left the Accra High Court in high spirits, laughing and waving to supporters, signalling confidence despite ongoing legal battles

As he departed, he raised his fists and threw subtle winning signs, showing optimism and a sense of triumph

His exit drew cheers and attention from loyal supporters at the court premises, highlighting his strong political influence and public backing

The embattled New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi, left the Accra High Court on November 19, 2025, exuding confidence and positivity after a court hearing.

NPP's Bernard Boasiako, aka Wontumi, leaves court in high spirits, triggering a thunderous applause and jubilation from fans outside the premises. Image credit: De Prince TV, Graphic Online

Source: TikTok

Wontumi, alongside his lawyer, Andy Appiah Kubi, left the courthouse in a jovial mood, waving and acknowledging those who were there to show their support.

In a video that circulated on social media, Wontumi was seen quietly laughing, fist-pumping, and giving a clear indication that he was happy about what had been taking place.

All his mannerisms were indicative of a person who believed he was steady at his court hearing and that he strongly believed victory was just around the corner.

About Chairman Wontumi’s court battle

Wontumi is currently facing serious allegations connected to illegal mining activities and the management of mineral concessions.

According to ongoing legal concerns, he is accused of operating without proper authorisation and breaching regulatory procedures.

These issues are said to stem from dealings linked to his company, Akonta Mining, which has been at the centre of intense public and legal scrutiny.

Chairman Wontumi left court in joyful mood

Nonetheless, Wontumi seemed unperturbed by the seriousness of the accusations, gladly using the time to greet his supporters and express how much he appreciated their undying support.

Supporters greeted him in great numbers, cheering as he approached, which served as evidence of his political clout.

Walking with ease with his lawyer at the Accra High Court, he appeared calm and lively, which was a total contrast to the pressure that typically accompanies a court appearance for charges of this nature.

His hand gestures, from fist pumping to waving, gave the impression of a man who is in control of the legal woes he currently faces.

Chairman Wontumi's court appearance follows a few legal developments, including a prior bail, and directives from the court to ensure that he cooperates with the investigating authorities.

Watch the trending video of Chairman Wontumi below:

He built what looked like a routine legal process into an announcement of personal strength and political resolve.

For now, the case will drag on, but many will keep their eyes on Wontumi, although today he made it clear, he has adjustments to make but remains confident and optimistic, no matter the ongoing debate of charges against him.

Chairman Wontumi’s lawyer, Andy Appiah-Kubi, reacts to Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, filing to drop charges against Akonta Mining's General Manager. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: TikTok

Testimony won’t affect Wontumi, lawyer insists

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, has applied to the High Court to withdraw charges against Edward Akuoko.

Akuoko offered to testify as a prosecution witness in the case involving Benard Antwi-Boasiko, also known as Chairman Wontumi.

The politician's lawyer, Andy Appiah-Kubi, said that Akuoko’s testimony might not affect the case against his high-profile client.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh