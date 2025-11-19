Thousands of young Ghanaians queued to buy recruitment forms for the police, prisons, immigration, and fire service

There was a massive surge of job seekers at the Goaso Municipal Post Office and the Ghana Commercial Bank branch on Monday, as thousands of unemployed young people trooped in to purchase recruitment forms for the police, prisons, immigration, and fire service.

The heavy turnout comes barely a week after the tragic incident at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra, where a stampede during a military recruitment exercise claimed the lives of six people and left several others injured.

Despite this horrific episode, the desperation for employment remains evident, as young Ghanaians continue to seek opportunities within the security services.

From the early hours of the morning, long queues had already formed at the two designated sale points in Goaso, with applicants travelling from nearby communities to secure their forms.

The situation worsened when the electronic systems at the Post Office and GCB reportedly slowed, causing long delays and growing agitation among the crowd.

Some applicants were seen standing under the scorching sun, while others sought safer places to sit or squat as the queues grew longer.

Safety concerns heightened as the crowd swelled and the environment became increasingly congested.

An applicant expresses her frustration

One job seeker, Esther Offei Manu, a native of Bediako who resides in Goaso, expressed her frustration over the delays.

“I came very early, but the system is very slow. So many people are here, yet we are still waiting for the forms. They should speed up the process so that we don’t witness what happened in Accra recently,” she said.

Another job seeker, 23-year-old Faustina Ataa Gyarteng, said this was her second attempt at buying police recruitment forms. She recalled that in 2024, she was deceived by someone who took money from her with a promise to secure her placement. “This time, I lost interest, but my twin sister encouraged me to try again. And now, it seems the process is a bit more transparent. I pray I will be lucky,” she added, hoping the long wait would pay off.

A former student of Acheresua Senior High School, Abdul Latif Nindoo, rushed from Kumasi, where he is currently training to become a mechanic, just to secure the forms in Goaso. He said he planned to return to work immediately after getting them. “After today or tomorrow, if I am able to get the form, I will go back and prepare,” he told YEN.com.gh, looking exhausted from hours of standing.

PRO of Ahafo reacts to rising crowds

Responding to the rising crowds and safety concerns, the Public Relations Officer of the Ahafo Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Kwadwo Boakye, explained that the forms were available throughout the region.

He said applicants could purchase them at any Post Office or Ghana Commercial Bank branch and added that the exercise would continue until the close of work on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

According to him, the simultaneous distribution of forms across the region was intended to reduce congestion and make access easier for applicants.

However, the huge turnout at Goaso reflects the broader unemployment challenge facing many young people in Ghana, with security services recruitment often seen as one of the few reliable paths to stable employment.

