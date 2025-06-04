Chairman Wontuml Returns to EOCO for Further Interrogation
The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi-Boasiko, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, is expected to return to the Economic and Organised Crime (EOCO) on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The EOCO instructed Chairman Wontumi to report to its premises for further interrogation in an ongoing investigation into some alleged fraud and illegal mining activities.
Chairman Wontumi is expected to be at the EOCO office in the company of his lawyer, Andy Appiah-Kubi, to undergo the interrogation.
Read the post below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.