The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi-Boasiko, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, is expected to return to the Economic and Organised Crime (EOCO) on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The EOCO instructed Chairman Wontumi to report to its premises for further interrogation in an ongoing investigation into some alleged fraud and illegal mining activities.

NPP's Chairman Wontuml returns to EOCO for further interrogation. Photo credit: Chairman Wontumi/Facebook.

Source: Instagram

Chairman Wontumi is expected to be at the EOCO office in the company of his lawyer, Andy Appiah-Kubi, to undergo the interrogation.

Read the post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh