Some aggrieved women from Hwidiem and surrounding communities in the Ahafo Region are not only fuming with rage but are demanding the immediate release of their husbands, siblings, and close relatives who were arrested during a recent joint police-military operation.

The dawn operation was conducted simultaneously in Hwidiem, Kenyasi, Goaso, and Mehame on November 12, 2025.

According to an official police report received by YEN.com.gh from the Ahafo Regional Public Affairs Unit, a total of 513 suspects were arrested in the operation, which was sanctioned by the police and military high commands.

The suspects, 485 males and 28 females, were initially held at the Police Training School in Kenyasi before being transferred to Kumasi and Mim in Ahafo for further processing ahead of court appearances.

They are believed to be linked to an earlier attack on the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) team, as well as other unlawful activities.

Police sources stated that the suspects have been remanded in prison custody at various facilities pending their court dates.

However, the supposed wives and families of the detained men have expressed deep anger and disappointment over what they describe as "inhumane treatment of lawful citizens of the Ahafo Region."

They insist that many of those arrested were wrongfully apprehended, arguing that they were neither involved in illegal mining (galamsey) nor connected to the attacks on NAIMOS officials.

Adizatu Bala, a leader and spokesperson for the women, said they had begun mobilising all affected families to stage a demonstration against the Inspector General of Police and John Dramani Mahama over what they perceive as unfair treatment.

She argued that security personnel should “aim properly at their targets and leave our husbands alone.”

“Our husbands are innocent. Our husbands are not criminals, and they do not engage in galamsey. Now, we don’t even know their whereabouts,” the woman insisted.

Demanding the immediate release of the detained men, Bala also lamented that some of them were allegedly assaulted by the military, including a health personnel at the Hwidiem St. Elizabeth Catholic Hospital.

Meanwhile, a police source in the Ahafo Region hinted that some suspects have already been granted bail after profiling. However, the source could not disclose the exact number released on bail so far.

Those still in custody are expected to reappear in court on November 27, 2025.

Joint police-military operation targets criminals in Ahafo

