Ghanaians are mourning after it was confirmed that a member of NAIMOS had passed away following an accident

A tweep who knew the soldier took to TikTok, where he expressed pain over the loss of the young soldier

Social media users who reacted to the post have consoled the relatives of the late soldier

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A young man who was friends with Collins Safo, a member of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) who reportedly died in a car accident on Wednesday, November 19, in the Obuasi Municipality, has reacted to the soldier’s passing.

Known on TikTok as @keledormemensah, the young man expressed grief over the death of his friend by posting a photo of the handsome soldier in uniform holding his phone.

A friend expresses sorrow over the demise of a young Ghanaian soldier. Photo credit: @keledormemensa/X, @THESTATENEWSS/X

Source: UGC

He expressed sorrow over the passing of Collins Safo and prayed for his peaceful rest. He also highlighted the nature of their work and touched on the risks associated with being a soldier.

He wrote in the caption of his post,

"Hmmm, this job is not a profession; it is rather a voluntary service. Rest well, mate; may the gods and guides of our land see us through."

NAIMOS operations in fighting galamsey

NAIMOS's efforts to combat illegal mining, also known as galamsey, have been met with some resistance.

The most recent was the reported attack on the Director of Operations of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) and his task force, which occurred on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, in a statement issued on Monday, November 3, 2025, regarding the incident, stated that the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, had held a meeting with the Speaker of Parliament and the Minister for the Interior to launch a swift investigation into the alleged attack.

Ministry of Land and Natural Resources condemns the attack on NAIMOS taskforce allegedly incited by Collins Dauda and Ebenezer Kwaku Addo. Photo credit: Hon Ebenezer Addo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Reactions to NAIMOS officer's passing

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have mourned the passing of the young soldier.

okerm23 added:

"I can't stop crying… hmmm, my schoolmate from SHS."

Focus baby wrote:

"Oh, hmmm, please those of you who have volunteered your lives for this work, take your spiritual life seriously and try going home for protection. Why are we losing young souls like that? Ahh, keep resting."

Charisma King Jnr:

"I’ve been in the military for a while, and I’ve seen strong and brave soldiers lose their lives, even some who were close to me. But for some reason, this guy’s death hits differently. The way he carried himself around people… it just cuts deeper. His passing has truly broken me… Oh Sarfo!"

Bagrdisuur Justine:

"Oh, rest in peace, mando."

Ebenezer Addo responds to NAIMOS attack allegations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that NDC MP Ebenezer Kwaku Addo refuted claims that he spearheaded an attack on NAIMOS officials and military personnel in Hwidiem.

Speaking in an interview, he explained that upon arriving in the town, he observed rising tension and called the MP for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, for guidance.

He claimed to have worked with the Zongo Chief to calm the situation and urged the public to dismiss the false media reports.

,

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh