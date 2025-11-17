NPP Polling Executive in Central Region Dies in Tragic Accident On His Way to Bryan Acheampong Event
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) polling station chairman for Ninkyiso in Assin Breku, following has died in a motorbike accident on Friday, November 14.
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
The incident occurred while the party official was attending a campaign event for the party’s flagbearer hopeful, Bryan Acheampong.
Citi News reported that the deceased, identified as Yahya, was riding a motorbike with the constituency’s Nasara coordinator, Vilinke Mohammed, when a speeding motorbike reportedly collided with theirs.
Both victims were immediately rushed to St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu for emergency treatment.
Tragically, Yahya succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Sunday, November 16. Vilinke Mohammed, who sustained a life-threatening head injury, remains hospitalised in critical condition.
A third person involved in the accident, Kwaku Mensah, who was reportedly travelling from Manso to Assin Adiembra for a funeral, also sustained serious injuries and is receiving treatment at the same hospital.
Speaking on the incident on November 17, NPP Constituency Organiser Collins Egyiri said he was informed about the accident while preparations were ongoing for Bryan Acheampong’s visit.
“Our national coordinator is seriously injured, and the brother who is the polling station chairman at Ejisu was also involved.”
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.