The New Patriotic Party (NPP) polling station chairman for Ninkyiso in Assin Breku, following has died in a motorbike accident on Friday, November 14.

The incident occurred while the party official was attending a campaign event for the party’s flagbearer hopeful, Bryan Acheampong.

Citi News reported that the deceased, identified as Yahya, was riding a motorbike with the constituency’s Nasara coordinator, Vilinke Mohammed, when a speeding motorbike reportedly collided with theirs.

Both victims were immediately rushed to St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu for emergency treatment.

Tragically, Yahya succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Sunday, November 16. Vilinke Mohammed, who sustained a life-threatening head injury, remains hospitalised in critical condition.

A third person involved in the accident, Kwaku Mensah, who was reportedly travelling from Manso to Assin Adiembra for a funeral, also sustained serious injuries and is receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Speaking on the incident on November 17, NPP Constituency Organiser Collins Egyiri said he was informed about the accident while preparations were ongoing for Bryan Acheampong’s visit.

“Our national coordinator is seriously injured, and the brother who is the polling station chairman at Ejisu was also involved.”

Source: YEN.com.gh