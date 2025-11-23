Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu alleges that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori - Atta is trying to secure a US permanent residence

He criticised the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, for being slow in efforts to extradite Ofori-Atta to face trial in Ghana

The private legal practitioner insisted his sources are credible and condemned the OSP’s stance against a trial in absentia

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has alleged that embattled former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is doing everything within his power to become a permanent resident of the United States of America.

Kpebu indicated that his credible sources have told him that one of Ofori-Atta’s sons is leading efforts to convince US authorities to grant his father permanent residency.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3, Kpebu said the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has been lackadaisical in working to extradite Ofori-Atta from the US to face trial in Ghana.

“It turns out that, in the interim, Ken Ofori-Atta is trying to get permanent residence in the US. You know, this work we do—if I had to disclose all my sources, my sources would dry up. It’s credible, but I have to keep citizen journalism. I have the right to keep it,” he claimed.

“So right now, the key thing is that, and that’s why it’s really aching me more. As the OSP was reluctant, Ofori-Atta, through one of his sons, has applied for permanent residence in the US. So that complicates his return.”

When the host pushed Kpebu to disclose his source, he declined but insisted the information was reliable and verifiable.

“I look at where the source is coming from. I believe it. And of course, if push comes to shove, we’ll go into the US system, which is there, and they’ll say, okay, we’ll do an RTI request to the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department in the US.”

The lawyer said he would not accept the OSP’s justification for attempting to try Ofori-Atta in absentia, describing the decision as “ridiculous.”

“So the key thing is that, as we’re here, since January 2025 we have been asking for a trial in absentia. The OSP came and gave us ridiculous, ludicrous answers—that, no, you cannot do a trial in absentia. Eleven months! The fugitives, as described, are not in the country, obviously. So the trial is going to go on.”

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is under investigation for corruption-related offences, but efforts to bring him back to Ghana have so far been unsuccessful.

