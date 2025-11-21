Prophet Nigel Gaisie has set social media ablaze following his recent interview with Bola Ray

According to him, he foresaw a crack in the NDC and is therefore urging the party to take steps to avert it

He has, however, said that the party will go on to win the 2028 general elections

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, has issued a word of caution to the National Democratic Congress regarding certain things he claims will happen.

Appearing as a guest on Starr Chat on Starr FM, the outspoken man of God told Bola Ray that he foresaw that a stalwart of the party would exit the party in 2027.

Nigel Gaisie shares a prophecy he saw concerning the NDC. Photo credit: @Nigel Gaisie/Facebook

Source: Facebook

“2027, there’s going to be a crack in the NDC. Yes, prophetically there’s going to be a crack in the NDC. But it’s not going to affect the person that will exit the party. And I’m speaking figuratively. 2027, there’s going to be a crack in the NDC. But it’s not going to affect the party; it’s going to affect the person that will leave. There’s a lot, but if I talk right now, they’ll box me somewhere, so I’m being careful.”

Delving into details about his prophecy, Nigel Gaisie stated that he foresaw a group of NDC stalwarts in a meeting when one of them suddenly expressed his grievances over an issue and left the room.

He made reference to Alan Kyerematen’s decision to break away from the NPP, saying that something similar would happen in the camp of the NDC if nothing is done to avert it.

“I’m being very measured. But what I have seen clearly is that they were in a room having a meeting, and one person was very influenced. He didn’t understand himself, and he opened the door, slammed it, and didn’t return. So, if from 2027 they don’t manage things well, there’s going to be a fallout, just like what happened with Alan Kyerematen. But if we pray, negotiate, and talk, these things will be avoided.”

He, however, stated that this would not affect the fortunes of the party.

Nigel Gaisie calls out Kennedy Agyapong

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has been on a crusade against the bid by Kennedy Agyapong to secure the flagbearer slot of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

It could be recalled that Nigel Gaisie, in a post on Facebook on June 23, 2025, expressed strong opposition to the idea that Agyapong, whom he claims has attacked churches, was seeking to become President of the country.

Nigel Gaisie expresses disagreement over Kennedy Agyapong's quest to become the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer. Photo credit: @Nigel Gaisie/Facebook, @Kennedy Agyapong

Source: TikTok

The controversial man of God stated that the NPP would suffer a humiliating defeat should Kennedy Agyapong be named as their flagbearer.

Nigel Gaisie also labelled the former NPP lawmaker as the anti-Christ, claiming that churches and their prophets would fiercely resist Agyapong’s bid to lead the country.

Nigel Gaisie delights over Gregory Afoko's release

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie went viral after the Accra High Court granted bail to Gregory Afoko after nearly 10 years on remand.

It was on the backdrop of a prophetic declaration about the murder suspect’s release days before it happened. Afoko was granted bail of GH¢500,000 with two sureties.

Source: YEN.com.gh