The Black Stars will be aiming to respond after their 2-0 loss to Japan as they prepare to take on South Korea on Tuesday, November 18

Head coach Otto Addo has already outlined a clear plan to contain the danger posed by Korea’s captain and talisman, Son Heung-min

Ghana also heads into the game with a psychological edge, holding the superior head-to-head record

With the Black Stars set to face South Korea in Seoul, attention has shifted to one pressing concern: how can Otto Addo’s side contain Son Heung-min?

The Los Angeles FC forward remains the heartbeat of the Taeguk Warriors, and his recent form only strengthens that belief.

Son reminded the world of his quality on November 14 when he delivered a stunning free kick in Korea’s 2-0 victory over Bolivia.

His brilliance stands in contrast to Ghana’s difficult evening in Aichi, where Japan handed the four-time African champions a 2-0 loss.

That setback became even heavier when Abu Francis suffered a serious fracture that has ruled him out of the 2026 World Cup.

The second leg of Ghana’s Asian tour now arrives with the group short-handed.

Injuries have forced Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Salisu to return to their clubs, leaving Addo with fewer options for the challenge ahead.

Otto Addo reveals plans to stop Son Heung-min

Before the clash, Addo took time to speak about Son, a player he worked with during their days at Hamburger SV. His admiration was clear.

He noted the Korean captain’s evolution, composure and constant danger around the final third.

At the same time, the Ghana coach laid out his blueprint for limiting the forward’s influence.

"He's good on the ball, he shoots left and right. We have to prevent and stop his shots, which are very, very crucial. He has good runs, we have to make good decisions, especially in our defence when to attack him, but also when to drop in case there's space and he can run into the space," Otto said, as quoted by Ghanafa.org.

"It's a good game for our defenders. They will have a strong opponent, and it will be good for us to see how good they are. I know that they can do it. We're a little bit lucky that now he's not 24 or 25 anymore.

"He's also getting older, so I think we have a good chance to stop him."

Black Stars seeks victory against Korea

Ghana enters the match seeking a response, and history offers encouragement.

The Black Stars have claimed three victories in their last four meetings with Korea, including the dramatic 3-2 triumph at the 2022 World Cup in Al Rayyan.

As Addo’s men set up for the encounter on November 18 at 11.00 GMT, the team knows that discipline, focus and a sharp defensive unit will be essential in slowing one of Asia’s most gifted players.

