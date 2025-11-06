The Office of the Special Prosecutor has stated that it knows the US location of former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has stated that it knows where former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta resides in the United States.

Speaking in a recent interview on the KSM Show, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng, shared details about the extradition process initiated by the OSP to bring Ofori-Atta back to Ghana to face charges for his alleged crimes.

The OSP knows where Ken Ofori-Atta lives in the US and is trying to get him extradited, according to the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng.

He, however, cautioned that the entire process is not as simple as some people might think, and pleaded for patience from Ghanaians.

Due to the complicated nature of the case, Agyabeng stated in a GhanaWeb report that neither his office nor the Ghana Armed Forces could simply enter the US to apprehend Ofori-Atta.

“We believe he is in the States, and we have always believed that he was there. Indeed, before we put him on Interpol Red Notice, we knew he had left the States on one or two occasions. But we believe he is in the States, and we know the area in which he lives.

“The person lives in the United States. Kissi Agyabeng, the Office of the Special Prosecutor, and even the Ghana Army can’t just go into the US, spring him up, and bring him,” he added.

OSP alleges sabotage in Ofori-Atta case

The Special Prosecutor also accused security agencies under the erstwhile New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of sabotaging his investigation of the former Finance Minister.

He insinuated that Ofori-Atta was aided by security agencies to abscond from the country a few days after the December 7, 2024, general election.

The Special Prosecutor said he found it difficult to accept blame for the former minister’s departure.

“We have attracted some flak, with people asking, ‘Why did you allow him to go?’ He left between January 1 and 6, 2025. I know the date, but I'm not going to say it. Who was in power during those days?”

“We don’t control the airport. The OSP does not control exit points. Yet, we are criticised day in and day out,” he stated.

Martin Kpebu slams the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng, over his handling of former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta's case.

Private legal practitioner chides OSP

In a related development, YEN.com.gh also previously reported that a private legal practitioner and social commentator, Martin Kpebu, had slammed the OSP over its handling of the corruption-related investigation involving Ofori-Atta, accusing the entity of 'sleeping on the job' regarding the high-profile case.

Speaking to Channel One TV, he claimed that Agyabeng and his personnel had failed to take swift action on former Finance Minister Ofori-Atta when reports of his alleged shady transactions in the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) were first dragged into the public light.

