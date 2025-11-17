Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu denied allegations of withdrawing GH₵30,000 from Daddy Lumba’s funeral account

Owusu defended his decision to allocate funds to Daddy Lumba's wives for their upkeep, citing delays in funeral preparations

Owusu expressed frustration with Prophet Kumchacha’s accusations, emphasising the emotional toll of the funeral planning

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, the family head of late Highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has firmly denied accusations of secretly withdrawing GH₵30,000 from the funeral account.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu comments on the GH₵30,000 withdrawal accusation in Daddy Lumba’s funeral. Photo credit: daddy lumba, kofi owusu

Source: Facebook

Speaking on United Showbiz, Owusu addressed the controversy, insisting that the money was used solely for funeral-related expenses, not for personal gain.

Owusu explained that the financial burden of organising the funeral had been significant, especially as the family awaited contributions from the government and other supporters.

He stressed that no one took any money from the account and emphasised that he had been praying for enough funds to complete the preparations.

He added:

“When the money was sent, no one took a penny from it. I’ve been praying that we will get enough money for the funeral. Even though the president might help, since he hasn’t provided his contribution yet, you have to put in your money if you have it.”

Owusu defends actions and criticises Prophet Kumchacha

The family head further defended his decision to distribute part of the money to the wives of Daddy Lumba for their upkeep.

He explained that the delay in funeral preparations led him to make the decision to share the funds equally between the two women.

“I told the elders that we should take part of the money and give the women as their feeding money because the whole thing is delaying. We shared the money among both women equally,” he said.

In response to Prophet Kumchacha’s earlier accusations that he misused the GH₵30,000 for personal purposes, Owusu expressed disappointment.

He urged the prophet to be more cautious with public statements.

In his words:

“Kumchacha should watch his tongue when speaking. Why would he say I’ve taken GH₵30,000 as if I’m going to spend it? If he doesn’t understand something, he should ask questions instead of mentioning my name all the time.”

He also reminded Kumchacha that managing such a large-scale event is challenging, especially for someone in a leadership position like his.

Owusu responds to accusations of theft

Owusu took offense at the accusation that he had stolen funeral funds, reiterating that he had worked for 23 years and accumulated enough property to sustain his family.

While acknowledging the emotional and financial strain the funeral arrangements had caused him, Owusu expressed relief at the intervention of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who had stepped in to help streamline the process.

Watch the video of hims speak below:

Prophet Kumchacha suggests that late Daddy Lumba's funeral ceremony should be postponed. Photo credit: prophet kumchacha, daddy lumba. Image source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Prophet Kumchacha speaks about Daddy Lumba's funeral

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Prophet Kumchacha has suggested postponing Daddy Lumba’s funeral for an entire year due to ongoing disputes surrounding the arrangements.

Speaking on United Showbiz, Kumchacha criticised the GH₵30,000 withdrawal by family head Abusupanin Kofi Owusu, claiming it has overshadowed the preparations and created unnecessary tension.

Kumchacha also questioned Owusu’s handling of the situation, arguing that as the family head, it was his responsibility to cater for Daddy Lumba’s wives and manage funeral finances better.

Source: YEN.com.gh