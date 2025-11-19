The New Patriotic Party's running mate in the 2024 election, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has acknowledged some failures in governance during the Akufo-Addo administration, which he served in.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Among others, Prempeh said the Akufo-Addo administration did not listen enough.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh says the Akufo-Addo administration did not listen to Ghanaians. Credit: Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Source: Facebook

He told Joy News his government simply did not listen enough.

The former Education and Energy Minister believes that failure cost them the trust of the people, and the consequences were severe.

“One thing I’ve concluded in the last 10 months is that there was a broken trust between citizens to government. The trust that was broken hurt so much so that we saw the results so broken."

Asked what caused that rupture, Prempeh said:

“We didn’t listen enough, we assumed a lot of things we shouldn’t have assumed."

He added that even their sense of purpose as a government came under strain.

He also argued that the global environment made everything harder, saying the world had been shaken on multiple fronts leading to adverse effects on the economy.

But through it all, Prempeh maintained that despite the difficult global context, their biggest failure was not hearing the public early enough. And in his view, that failure paved the way for everything that followed.

Source: YEN.com.gh