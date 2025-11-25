A speeding trotro driver has knocked down a 36-year-old woman who was selling sachet water and soft drinks at the Appollo Traffic Light in the Effia–Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region.

The victim, who has been identified as Naomi Dadzie, died on arrival at the Kwesimintsim Government Hospital. Her body has since been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

3News reported that Dadzie sustained severe injuries from the impact of the accident.

She was carrying out her usual sales activities at the traffic light when the driver lost control and ran over her.

Some of her colleagues spotted at the scene were seen crying uncontrollably for the woman who left behind two young children and a husband.

Personnel from the Ghana Ambulance Service and the Ghana Police Service arrived at the scene and transported the injured to the hospital as investigations continue.

A passenger in the vehicle, Egya Kwaw, also indicated that some of the passengers sustained injuries.

“As we were heading towards the traffic, our driver was trying to apply his brakes. I was sitting on the front seat, just closer to him, so I saw whatever happened. He had no other option than to drive into the drainage.

"He drove over the woman. Some of the passengers in the vehicle sustained injuries and have since been conveyed to the hospital for treatment."

Source: YEN.com.gh