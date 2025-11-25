Electoral Commission Staffer Who Petitioned for Jean Mensa’s Removal Currently Under Interdiction
Joseph Blankson Adumadzie, the Electoral Commission staff member who petitioned President John Mahama to remove Chairperson Jean Mensa and her two deputies, was under interdiction.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
His indication has been related to allegations around the commission's Biometric Verification Devices.
Despite this, Citi News reported that Adumadzie insists his personal situation is not what pushed him to take action against Mensa.
He claims his motivation is out of concern about how the commission is being managed.
“For a while now, I don’t go to work. I have not resigned, I have not been sacked. I am on an interdiction. It’s a whole lot."
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
The commission took him to court over the matter, but he was not found guilty.
“They sued me and couldn’t prove anything. And for one year, I won the case, and I have sued them,” he added.
In his petition, Adumadzie said he has 12 grounds of alleged misconduct against the Mensa and her deputies.
These include cronyism, abuse of office, and gross incompetence.
He argued that their actions have undermined public confidence in the Commission and pose a threat to Ghana’s electoral credibility.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.