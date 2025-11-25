Joseph Blankson Adumadzie, the Electoral Commission staff member who petitioned President John Mahama to remove Chairperson Jean Mensa and her two deputies, was under interdiction.

His indication has been related to allegations around the commission's Biometric Verification Devices.

Despite this, Citi News reported that Adumadzie insists his personal situation is not what pushed him to take action against Mensa.

He claims his motivation is out of concern about how the commission is being managed.

“For a while now, I don’t go to work. I have not resigned, I have not been sacked. I am on an interdiction. It’s a whole lot."

The commission took him to court over the matter, but he was not found guilty.

“They sued me and couldn’t prove anything. And for one year, I won the case, and I have sued them,” he added.

In his petition, Adumadzie said he has 12 grounds of alleged misconduct against the Mensa and her deputies.

These include cronyism, abuse of office, and gross incompetence.

He argued that their actions have undermined public confidence in the Commission and pose a threat to Ghana’s electoral credibility.

