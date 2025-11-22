Isaac Adonteng physically abused his daughter with objects and confined her to a room to take her last breath

Felicia Donkor, the mother of the deceased child, said she left the marriage because of the same abuse situation

The bereaved mother called on the authorities to ensure that justice is served in this matter

Felicia Donkor, the mother of a 13-year-old girl who was allegedly beaten to death by her father has demanded justice on behalf of her late daughter.

She said she left her matrimonial home of 20 years because she suffered domestic abuse from her husband.

She added that the man also used to beat their five children mercilessly, which greatly concerned her.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, the woman pleaded with authorities to ensure she gets justice for her late child.

"I want justice to prevail. I will not ask that they free him because we have children together. This is not the first time he has beaten the child. When I was married to him, he used to beat the children mercilessly. I used to complain and tell him that he would hurt them. He even abused me, and that was why I left. After we separated, he took the children away from me. We were married for almost 20 years. I stayed despite the abuse because of the children, and I also thought he would change. But at a point, I realised he was not going to change, so I left."

Police arrest man over daughter's death

The Weija Divisional Police have arrested Isaac Adonteng over the death of his daughter in Kokrobite in the Greater Accra Region.

According to a statement from the Police, the 54-year-old mason assaulted his daughter, Celestine Adonten, with a cane, a metal pipe and other objects, and left her to die.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect physically assaulted the victim with a cane, a metal pipe and other objects after accusing her of taking food belonging to her younger sibling. Despite the victim sustaining multiple injuries, the suspect failed to seek medical care and kept her confined in a room.

"Police, acting on a complaint, proceeded to the residence where the victim was found unconscious. She was rushed to the Police Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. The body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy."

Police also recovered a cutlass and a metal pipe allegedly used in the assault.

Watch the deceased's mother plead for justice

Reactions to teen death after assault

