Five individuals have been taken into custody by the Eastern Regional Police Command in connection with the suspected murder of a civilian staff member at Burma Camp, Kwadwo Yeboah.

Yeboah was earlier reported missing from Ahyia Yeboah, near Sokode-Juaso in the Abuakwa North Municipality.

The police have additionally begun a search for another suspect who remains at large and is believed to be linked to the case.

Mr Yeboah was last seen on 16th November, after travelling to Foforfo to collect a mobile phone. His disappearance prompted several days of searching until a community rescue team recovered his body from the Bediasi River on 25 November.

The grim discovery provoked outrage among residents, resulting in the burning of three houses before personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service intervened to restore order.

Police subsequently engaged a pathologist to support the professional recovery and examination of the remains.

The assessment revealed that the body had been severely dismembered, with some parts already showing advanced decomposition.

