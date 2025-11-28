The woman seen in a video shared on social media assaulting a man has been arrested by the police.

Though there were suggestions that the incident was staged, police are taking it seriously.

Woman Goes Viral For Beating Up Man, Arrested By Police After Incident

Graphic Online reported that the police Special Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team arrested the woman and her male victim.

The suspect has been named by the police as Esther Nana Afia Sarfowaa.

She was arrested at Subriso in the Ahafo Ano North Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

A second suspect, Stephen Ofori, was also arrested at Nkawie in the Ashanti Region for his involvement in the incident.

Both suspects are in custody while efforts are ongoing to arrest three other suspects, whom the police described as being on the run.

