Woman Goes Viral For Beating Up Man, Arrested by Police After Incident
The woman seen in a video shared on social media assaulting a man has been arrested by the police.
Though there were suggestions that the incident was staged, police are taking it seriously.
Graphic Online reported that the police Special Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team arrested the woman and her male victim.
The suspect has been named by the police as Esther Nana Afia Sarfowaa.
She was arrested at Subriso in the Ahafo Ano North Constituency of the Ashanti Region.
A second suspect, Stephen Ofori, was also arrested at Nkawie in the Ashanti Region for his involvement in the incident.
Both suspects are in custody while efforts are ongoing to arrest three other suspects, whom the police described as being on the run.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.