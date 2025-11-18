The Ghana Police Service has arrested the man captured on video beating up his wife in their home

The suspect, identified as John Odartey Lamptey, was picked up by police on November 17

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection also released a statement condemning the incident

Police have arrested the man who went viral in a video where he is seen beating up his wife.

The incident occurred at their home in Ofankor, Ga East.

Source: Getty Images

Police said the suspect, identified as John Odartey Lamptey, was picked up on November 17, 2025, at the family residence following widespread public outrage over the assault.

The person recording the video suggested that the suspect beat his wife regularly.

The Police further revealed that two of Lamptey’s siblings, Grace Kushie Lamptey and Louis Odartey Lamptey, were also arrested after allegedly attempting to attack a female tenant they suspected of recording and sharing the viral footage.

The tenant was rescued during the operation to ensure her safety.

Police say efforts are underway to locate and protect the victim, who fled the scene before officers arrived.

“The Ghana Police Service remains committed to protecting victims of domestic violence and ensuring that perpetrators face the full rigour of the law."

Gender minister reacts to domestic violence

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection condemned the incident in a statement.

It called Lamptey's actions barbaric and also said it was engaging the police on the matter.

The ministry also encouraged eyewitnesses with relevant information to assist law enforcement authorities.

“We reaffirm our commitment to collaborate with all relevant stakeholders in ensuring that perpetrators of domestic violence face the full rigours of the law."

Soldier in viral video assaulting woman arrested

In October, Military police arrested a soldier under similar circumstances,

He was caught on video attacking a pharmacy attendant and a woman who tried to film the incident at Burma Camp.

The detained soldier was identified as Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Mensah Williams of the Ghana Air Force.

In the viral incident captured on CCTV, the soldier is seen in a verbal altercation with the attendant at the pharmacy.

The confrontation escalated into physical assault when he slapped both the pharmacist and a female customer.

The customer tried to record the incident, drawing more physical salvos from the soldier.

The Ghana Armed Forces assured the public that a fair investigation into the matter will be conducted.

In a statement, the army assured that it will not condone any acts of assault on civilians and will not shield any soldier implicated in such abuses.

Officer who assaulted journalist facing criminal charges

YEN.com.gh reported that the Police said the officer who assaulted a journalist during the Ablekuma North election would face criminal charges.

The Accra Regional Police Command said it was committed to ensuring that all persons responsible for acts of violence during the election face justice.

Police said they were reviewing multiple videos to identify all individuals involved in the disturbances to bring them to book.

Source: YEN.com.gh